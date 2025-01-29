Additionally, the process of losing weight is dependent upon healthy habits. These healthy habits can be small things that add up to big change (i.e., cutting out dessert during the workweek or no snacking after 6 p.m.). Reed recommends trying to set and keep those habits consistently for 30 days. "These 30 days become great building blocks for long-term success," she says. Actually seeing the results of those healthy habits may take between four and six months, though, so be patient.