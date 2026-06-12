What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know For The New Moon In Gemini
Summer is somehow just around the corner, with the summer solstice and Cancer season less than two weeks away. But first, we have a new moon in Gemini on the horizon, bringing lightness, laughter, and extroverted vibes to the table.
This new moon will be exact on Sunday, June 14, at 10:56 p.m. EDT, but depending on where Gemini lands in your birth chart, we'll all be impacted a little differently. Here's what your sign needs to know.
Note: Be sure to look for your sun, moon, and rising signs.
Aries
Feeling social, Aries? As the Gemini new moon activates your third house of communication and information, you're absolutely buzzing with energy and new ideas. The third house is actually the house associated with Gemini, so you could be feeling more extroverted, talkative, or curious than usual.
With early-summer activities in full swing, this is a great chance for you to lean into socializing, meet new people, and say "Yes" to invites. Remember to keep an open mind, because you never know which conversations could lead to future opportunities.
Taurus
How are things looking on the financial front, Taurus? With the Gemini new moon posting up in your second house of money, material resources, and self worth, it might be time to check in with your budget. This could look like making a new investment, assessing your spending habits, or re-mapping your budget all together.
The second house is associated with your sign, after all, so you're more than familiar with this energy. As an earth sign, you understand the value of practicalities, so balance that with your desire for luxury and your wallet will thank you.
Gemini
With the moon in your sign, Gemini, this energy is all about you. It's amping up your first house of self and identity, so you could feel like you're at a checkpoint of sorts. It is your birthday season after all, and your next chapter is definitely beginning.
Use this new moon to set intentions and visualize what you'd like to transpire over the next six months leading up to the Gemini full moon, and even over the next year. Trust yourself, follow your intuition, and remember to back up your intentions with tangible action.
Cancer
This could be a particularly transformative new moon for you, Cancer, as it makes its way through your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. New moons are typically a time to start fresh, but for you this time around, it's encouraging introspection and solitude.
The good news is, both Mercury (the planet of communication) and Jupiter (the planet of luck and growth) are in your sign, giving you a boost of hope. Pay attention to your dreams or any other downloads you receive this week, as your intuition will likely be even stronger than usual.
Leo
This might be a Gemini new moon, Leo, but all eyes may very well be on you right now. Not that you have any problem with that! The reason being? This new moon is keying up your 11th house of networks, larger communities, and humanitarianism, and as calendars start to fill up with the anticipation of summer, this is a perfect opportunity for you to show up for something bigger than yourself.
Not to mention, Venus (the planet of love and pleasure) just entered your sign, where it will be until July 9. As such, you're more magnetic than ever right now, so you could be receiving extra attention—whether romantic or otherwise.
Virgo
How are things going at work, Virgo? With this potent Gemini new moon fueling your 10th house of career and public image, it might be high time to make some career moves. Whether you've been looking for more recognition at work, a promotion, or even a new job altogether, this is your chance to go for it.
You could be particularly influential at this time as well, so don't be afraid to widen your audience. This is a powerful time for you to get serious about your career path, and the energy of this moon will have you brimming with inspiration—and potentially feeling pressured, considering Gemini forms a tense square to your sign.
Libra
It's time to shatter the glass ceiling, Libra, with the Gemini new moon making its way through your ninth house of growth and expansion. You might feel like trying something new under this lunar lift, whether that's meeting new people, taking up a new course, or even traveling somewhere new.
Whatever the case may be, this moon is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and into the unknown. Don't be surprised if you're feeling more philosophical, and in fact, you'd do well to lean into it, with Gemini being a sign of insatiable curiosity.
Scorpio
You're all too familiar with the energy of the eighth house, Scorpio, which is all about transformation, intimacy, and shared resources. It's the house associated with your sign, but for you, it's ruled by Gemini.
Under this new moon, you're being called to take a fresh approach to intimacy and vulnerability, both with yourself and others. You've never been afraid of the depths, but sometimes it can be difficult for you to open up. Right now, opening up is exactly what you're intended to do, as it can be a catalyst for rebirth. So don't be afraid to share what you're going through with someone you trust—it might be just what you need!
Sagittarius
Gemini is your opposite sign, Sagittarius, which means this Gemini new moon is activating your seventh house of relationships and long-term commitments. You could make a new, potentially long-term connection under this moon, or even strengthen an existing one.
The seventh house also speaks to business contracts and partnerships, so it's not just about romantic relationships. Keep your eyes open for business opportunities that could come with future rewards, whether that's teaming up with another entrepreneur or working on a collaborative project.
Capricorn
It's time to tend to your own garden, Capricorn, with this Gemini super new moon making its way through your sixth house of health, self-care, and routine. You tend to be all-work-no-play, but even you are susceptible to burnout sometimes.
This new moon is reminding you about the importance of taking care of yourself. You can't pour from an empty cup, after all, so get clear on which habits are supporting your goals. Stick to the ones that do, and while you're at it, you can use this energy to pick up a new healthy habit like meditating or journaling.
Aquarius
Feeling creative, Aquarius? As the Gemini super new moon activates your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, you have full permission to be 100% yourself. You can powerfully channel your artistic side under this moon, and it might even have you feeling flirtier than usual.
The fifth house is the house of fertility, after all—so bear that in mind. Ultimately, this is a lighthearted and joyful new moon for you, and you can share that joy with others through your creations or your own presence.
Pisces
While Gemini might be known as the most social sign, Pisces, this new moon is landing in your fourth house of home and family. As such, you might be feeling like tending to matters at home over going out and hitting the town—and there's nothing wrong with that!
New moons are a time to start fresh, so you have an opportunity to refresh the energy in your home (or with family members) through honest communication and open-mindedness. You and Gemini share in your adaptable natures, so lean into appreciation for different perspectives at home.
The takeaway
The curious and social energy of this new moon comes just in time for warmer weather and busier social calendars. It should feel like a breath of fresh air no matter your zodiac sign, and with a new moon ritual or two, we'll all be feeling fresh.