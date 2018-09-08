Grass-Fed Collagen: What Is It? And Does The Grass-Fed Part Really Matter?

If there's one supplement that trainers, nutritionists, and everyone else in the fitness world seems to be talking about, it's collagen. The stuff is being added to smoothies, soups, and stews, all in the name of muscle recovery and better-looking skin.

While it may seem like collagen came out of nowhere, it's actually been around for years. Same goes for collagen powder, but since marketing companies are great at sniffing out trends, they were able to predict when the stuff would fly off store shelves. The first inkling: bone broth.

Back in 2015, the murky-brown drink was super popular, thanks to the success of the paleo diet. That meal plan included bone broth, a protein that promised a myriad of health benefits because, hello, it's rich in collagen. "People discovered that adding bone broth not only boosted their digestion and immune systems, but [they also] experienced reduction of joint pain and inflammation and [saw] better skin," says Ariane Hundt, M.S., a clinical nutrition coach in New York City. "Supplement companies got wind of it and started feeding that trend, because who wants to drink bone broth in the hot summer when you can make a smoothie?"

Thus, the collagen frenzy was born.