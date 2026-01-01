The Year's First Full Moon Is In Cancer—Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know
As a new calendar year gets underway, we still have time to connect with our nearest and dearest under the cozy Cancer full moon. It's set to illuminate our skies on Saturday, January 3, 2026, with its peak at 5:03 a.m. EST, but depending on your zodiac sign, we'll all be impacted differently by the year's first full moon. Here's what to know.
Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign!
Aries
With the full moon in Cancer lighting up your fourth house of home and family, Aries, you have the perfect opportunity to slow down after all the holiday happenings. Of course, you might prefer to hit the ground running in the new year, but you're being asked to sit still a while longer.
Your home life needs your attention right now, whether that's heart-centered conversations with loved ones, or clearing out old clutter to improve the energy of your space. Cancer is a sign that values emotional security, so figure out what needs to be let go of in order for you to experience more emotional security and safety at home.
Taurus
Is it time to get some things off your chest, Taurus? As the full moon makes waves in your third house of communication and local networks, you're being encouraged to speak your truth and say the things you've been avoiding saying. And with emotional Cancer at the wheel, these conversations could go deep.
With your ruling planet, Venus, syncing up almost exactly with the Capricorn sun today, your communication is grounding and compassionate right now, but also more impactful. Choose your words carefully, and be honest with your friends, siblings, and local communities.
Gemini
Money on your mind, Gemini? This full moon in Cancer is traversing your second house of money, material security, and self worth, encouraging you to take a closer look at your finances and how you're investing in yourself. And with full moons being a time of release, you're being encouraged right now to reassess your budget.
If certain spending habits or investments haven't resulted in the returns you'd hoped for, for instance, you might want to find a new approach. And remember, time is an investment, too. How can you switch things up or let things go in order to make the most of the resources you have and increase them further?
Cancer
This is your full moon, Cancer, and it's illuminating your first house of self image and identity. You've reached the halfway point of the year since your birthday season, and just in time for a new calendar year, you're entering a new chapter as well. Take this moment to acknowledge just how far you've come!
As you step into this updated version of yourself, you're prepared to let some things go—and this is the moon to do it. Full moons are a time of release, after all, so if you've been wanting to shed old beliefs around your identity, you could have revelatory moments of self inquiry and insight, and even emotional breakthroughs, under these moonbeams.
Leo
It's time to wash away the last year, Leo, with this full moon making waves in your 12th house of closure and endings. And in sensitive Cancer, the moon could have you feeling more sentimental or even somber than usual. This isn't necessarily easy energy to navigate, but it is essential for your own emotional growth.
In fact, your best bet right now is to take things slow and pay attention to what's weighing you down. Pay attention to your dreams, and if you notice shadow qualities creeping up, pay attention to those too. You're gearing up for a full moon in your sign (and your first house of self) next month, so right now is all about releasing and letting go in preparation for this next chapter.
Virgo
This full moon is moving through your 11th house of networks and the larger community, Virgo, which rules all things social—as well as humanitarian. It's the most collective-centered area of your chart, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there under these moonbeams. You could find yourself filling an important role, bringing people together with your influence.
You could even have a stroke of inspiration or insight that others deserve to hear, or, you could feel a push to let go of habits or behaviors that are keeping you disconnected from your larger communities. In any case, this moon invites you to connect to the larger world in a meaningful way.
Libra
This Cancer full moon is lighting up your career zone, Libra, so we hope you have "Boss" on your New Year's resolutions list! As the moon traverses your 10th house of career and public image, you're gunning for the recognition you deserve. You're especially magnetic right now, so don't be afraid to let yourself be seen and heard.
Just remember, Jupiter retrograde in Cancer has been impacting your 10th house for some time now, so this could be a moment for you to let go of anything holding you back from your larger career path or destiny. In fact, delays may even cause you to reassess your whole situation, leading to an unexpected pivot in your professional life.
Scorpio
Feeling expansive, Scorpio? With the full moon in Cancer moving through your ninth house of growth, higher learning, and travel, you could be itching to get away (or share all your knowledge). It's the perfect moment for you to book a winter getaway–whether that's to a brand new country or a new-to-you area a few towns over.
Of course, this full moon could also expand your mind, along with your physical horizons. You're being encouraged to seek new perspectives and challenge your own beliefs. That can be tough for a fixed sign like you, but this full moon reminds you that there is still adventure to be had—and that you haven't figured everything out.
Sagittarius
With this moody moon moving through your eighth house of vulnerability, intimacy, and shared recourses, Sagittarius, you could be feeling especially exposed. You're not much of a softie, but under this moon, you're being encouraged to let people in. When you do, you open yourself up to connecting on an entirely new level.
Of course, your shadow could rear its head at this time as well, so give yourself grace with regard to whatever comes up. Confide in someone you trust about what you're going through, and trust that it's safe to be seen. With your ruling planet, Jupiter, retrograde in Cancer as well, trust that you will eventually get out of the vulnerability loop you've found yourself in as of late.
Capricorn
With this full moon activating your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments, Capricorn, your closest relationships will be under a microscope. And remember, the seventh house also rules business partnerships, so we're not exclusively talking about romantic connections!
You could have an important date night, business meeting, or even chance encounter under the love spell cast by this moon, so do be on the lookout for opportunities. Relationships could deepen (or even begin, if you're single), and you'll definitely be feeling the pull to invest a bit more in that special someone.
Aquarius
With this full moon impacting your sixth house of health, self care, and routine, Aquarius, you're being asked to assess your daily habits and how they're impacting you. If you've been trying to tackle New Year's resolutions somewhat unsuccessfully, for instance, it may be that you need to let something go instead of trying something new.
Jupiter is retrograde in your sixth house as well, after all, so it's entirely possible you're feeling burnt out and exhausted right now. Slow down and take care of yourself—that's your biggest priority under these moonbeams.
Pisces
Feeling passionate, Pisces? As the full moon in Cancer spotlights your fifth house of creativity and expression, you could feel especially inclined to make yourself heard. And as the house that governs all things joy, don't forget to have fun with it!
Whether you're feeling flirty, passionate, or both, you're extra magnetic right now. So if you've been wanting a change in your love life, you could feel ready to make that change now. You might also feel ready to walk away from anything that subtracts from your joy, with an extra boost of courage brought to you by the fifth house.
The takeaway
While this full moon may be the first of 2026, it's setting the stage for the rest of the year. The emotions we release under this moon will give us the space and clarity needed to move forward, and with Cancer's influence, we're sure to have emotions come up, indeed.
No matter your sign, cultivate your ability to sit with whatever comes up, and of course, don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two.