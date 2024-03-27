At mindbodygreen, we often cover the best ways to protect your brain as you age—so you can preserve your memory and the ability to keep doing what you love (whether that’s gardening, running, or playing with grandkids) for as long as possible. Eating plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables and healthy fats often tops these lists, but a recent study published in Nature Communications reinforces that prebiotic fibers deserve a rightful place in your diet.