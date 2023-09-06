The gut microbiota is far from a monolithic entity; rather, it is a diverse and dynamic collection of microorganisms, each with its own set of functions.

"Good bacteria," sometimes referred to as probiotics, are beneficial microorganisms that aid in digestion, produce essential nutrients, and support a robust immune system.

We are more than what we eat. Rather, we are what we digest and absorb. These beneficial microbes help facilitate this process and enhance our digestive efficiency by degrading dietary nutrients. Subsequently, these beneficial bacteria produce metabolites that help maintain a healthy gut lining, which is crucial for nutrient absorption and protection against harmful invaders.

On the other hand, so-called "bad bacteria," or pathogenic bacteria, are microorganisms that can disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiota and lead to various health issues under certain circumstances. Some of these bacteria are opportunistic pathogens. Normally present in low abundance, under certain conditions like stress or poor diet, these pathogens are able to seize the opportunity and increase their numbers, which leads to symptoms.

An overgrowth of bad or opportunistic bacteria has been linked to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)1 , inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)2 , and even obesity3 . These bacteria can trigger inflammation, compromise gut barrier integrity, and produce harmful metabolites.