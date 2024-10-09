Eating a light meal or snack before exercise can provide your body with fuel to help you power through your workout and may be a better bet if you feel woozy or weak on an empty stomach. Greek yogurt with fresh berries, whole-wheat toast topped with nut butter and sliced bananas, or a smoothie with a scoop of protein powder are a few pre-workout foods that can supply important nutrients without weighing you down or causing digestive distress once you start moving.