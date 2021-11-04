The exact number of times to exfoliate differs for everyone, but you definitely don't want to overdo it—yes, even on rough calluses. "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," Ife Rodney, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology, told us about how often you should exfoliate. You don't want to massage in a foot scrub, slather on a foot peel, and sink your toes in an apple cider vinegar soak all on the same day (or even in the same week); your feet may become irritated or inflamed.