Some people may be able to use a pumice stone every other day, while plenty of others can only tolerate it once a week or once every other week—it all depends on how sensitive your skin is. Start with weekly use and see how you feel—if your skin is sore, dial it back. If your skin continues to dry out or you build calluses quickly, use it every few days, and so on. You can also alternate using a pumice stone and other ways to exfoliate feet.