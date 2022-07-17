Whether it’s walking to work, taking a long stroll on the beach, or hiking with friends; your feet help you get from point A to point B. While you may not often think to give offer gratitude to this part of your body, it’s about time you start.

If you neglect adequate foot care, you may be left with excessive dryness, painful cracks, dense callouses, and even peeling skin. If this sounds like something you’ve experienced before, you’ve come to the right place. Here, everything you need to know about the causes, prevention, and treatment of dry and cracked feet.