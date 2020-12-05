This Derm-Approved DIY Foot Peel Will Save Your Cracked, Callused Heels

Let’s chat about foot care for a moment. As the thicker skin is able to withstand trauma (friction from running, too-tight shoes, and just overall bumps and dings), you might brush it off as an afterthought. Callused, cracked heels are just inevitable, right? Wrong!

For smooth, crack-free feet, you’ll want to slough away excess dead skin. Enter: the almighty foot peel. Although, we’re not talking about those intense market peels that may grace your social media feeds, where users end up peeling off scales like a snake shedding its skin (strangely satisfying to watch, no?). Rather, you can actually create a DIY foot peel with products you already own and achieve similar, gratifying results.

Below, see how derms suggest pampering those soles with your own DIY solution. Foot care just got a lot more fun.