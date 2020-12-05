This Derm-Approved DIY Foot Peel Will Save Your Cracked, Callused Heels

Perhaps you've never thought twice about exfoliating your feet, save for a monthly pedicure or two. I mean, the skin on the soles is quite thick, so does it really require diligent care? Well, "If you don't exfoliate your feet at all, [the skin] can crack," says board-certified dermatologist Purshiva Patel, M.D., founder of Visha Skincare. "Some people can itch or feel pain—that's when the nerves start to fire. Those cracks are also open to the environment, so bacteria can get inside the skin." Oh, ouch.