First up is a classic foot file. If the dead skin on your feet is tough and thick, this option might be your best bet. Luckily the feet are much less sensitive than the rest of the body, so using a strong mechanical exfoliation method like this is A-OK.

But can you use these tools daily? "Yes, if your skin is not sensitive, it is safe to give your feet some love by doing a light exfoliation daily," says NYC-based medical esthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare Joie Tavernise.

However, you shouldn't apply too much pressure when using the foot file. If you do, you'll risk over-exfoliating them and even causing painful wounds on the bottom of your feet. Simply let the tool do the work for you.

Reserve your foot file for those really tough spots like the heel or the balls of your feet—not the softer skin of the sole. For those areas, choose one of the options to come.