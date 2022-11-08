If you haven’t taken a milk bath before, the concept may seem strange at first. But this ritual is anything but new. In fact, some historians note that ancient Roman societies and Cleopatra used to frequent milk baths for the healthy aging skin benefits (don’t worry, more on that to follow).

A milk bath is just as it sounds—a warm bath of water that you pour milk into. This can be liquid milk or powdered, and which kind of milk can vary, though donkey milk was the main player in historical milk baths.

In modern times, many people take milk baths to soothe dry or irritated skin. Especially when it comes to skin conditions like eczema. Any practice that will help moisturize and ease inflammation is generally worth a shot, right? But let's hear what the derms have to say.