Most of us need a little exfoliation from time-to-time. Excess dead skin cells can accumulate on the top layer of the dermis, causing dullness, buildup, and even hinders product absorption. So for those of us with oily, acne, combination, or otherwise “normal” skin types, we likely need to reach for an exfoliator 2-3 times a week. (For those with dry or sensitive skin can stick to once, if at all.)

One way to do this is through a DIY face scrub: in general, you need two basic ingredients for a scrub, a physical exfoliant and an emollient. Baking soda makes for a particularly potent granular exfoliator if you feel your skin needs some extra help. From there, just blend it with a base, vitamin E oil being a popular one, but you can also try a few drops of water for a one-ingredient mask. Your face is delicate, so do be mindful to make sure you scrub is more emollient than exfoliator.

And as always be mindful not to overdo it. (Dead skin cells may sound like something you want to rid your skin of, but your top level of skin should have some there as a protective barrier.) "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology reminds us about exfoliation. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."