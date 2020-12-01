And as always be mindful not to overdo it. (Dead skin cells may sound like something you want to rid your skin of, but your top level of skin should have some there as a protective barrier.) "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology reminds us about exfoliation. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."