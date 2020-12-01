6 DIY Ways To Use Baking Soda To Exfoliate Your Skin
Baking soda is likely a kitchen staple for most families—perhaps it's nestled away in a cupboard right in your own home. Baking soda is one of those ingredients that has plenty of uses, from cleaning to odor control to, yes, even beauty benefits. Read: It’s a do-it-all, multi-use wonder, that might even already be in your store-bought products.
If you’re curious to see how you can use the powder in your routine (you’re here on this page after all), we’ve gathered some of the baking soda’s best formulations.
1. DIY face scrub
Most of us need a little exfoliation from time-to-time. Excess dead skin cells can accumulate on the top layer of the dermis, causing dullness, buildup, and even hinders product absorption. So for those of us with oily, acne, combination, or otherwise “normal” skin types, we likely need to reach for an exfoliator 2-3 times a week. (For those with dry or sensitive skin can stick to once, if at all.)
One way to do this is through a DIY face scrub: in general, you need two basic ingredients for a scrub, a physical exfoliant and an emollient. Baking soda makes for a particularly potent granular exfoliator if you feel your skin needs some extra help. From there, just blend it with a base, vitamin E oil being a popular one, but you can also try a few drops of water for a one-ingredient mask. Your face is delicate, so do be mindful to make sure you scrub is more emollient than exfoliator.
And as always be mindful not to overdo it. (Dead skin cells may sound like something you want to rid your skin of, but your top level of skin should have some there as a protective barrier.) "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology reminds us about exfoliation. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."
2. DIY body scrub
Your body is likely in need of a little exfoliation TLC, too. The skin on your body tends to be a touch thicker and more durable than your face, so you can feel free to increase the ratio of baking soda to emollient.
For a DIY body scrub, use one cup of baking soda with adding in one tablespoon of your oil at a time, until you reach your desired consistency. (Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy, says it will take anywhere from 3 to 6 tablespoons.)
3. Clarifying shampoo
A clarifying shampoo is a special type of hair and scalp wash that gets you extra clean by lifting up buildup at the root and loosening excess product attached to the strand. You can buy pre-formulated clarifying shampoos, or make one with some baking soda with this DIY recipe.
However, a major word of caution. The high alkalinity of baking soda can disrupt the hair cuticle, leaving the hair dry, frizzy, and prone to breakage," says Kate Denniston, N.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and founder of Los Angeles Integrative Health.
Board certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., agrees: “Due to the abrasive nature, not only can the baking soda damage the hair shaft and contribute to hair breakage and split ends, it higher pH may also harm your scalp causing redness, inflammation and itchiness. Baking soda also opens up the hair cuticles, which causes water absorption: some absorption can be helpful, but too much can weaken the hair.
4. Natural deodorant
Natural deodorants can help keep odor at bay in your pits. Each formulation works a bit differently: Some use acids to neutralize odor-causing bacteria. Others mask scent with natural oils and fragrances. Some use baking soda to adjust your microbiome to make the area inhospitable to the bacteria that causes B.O. This is why baking soda is a common ingredient in your natural deodorant.
However, we must note, some find it irritating and may cause an underarm rash. If that’s true for you, there are baking soda-free options.
5. Dry shampoo
Need a second-day wash refresh? Or a little grit to help you hold a style? Or just some help creating fullness at the root? Dry shampoo can help you achieve all of this. “Baking soda helps freshen the hair and fight against buildup as well as having antibacterial and antimicrobial properties," says Jana Blankenship, product formulator, founder of the natural beauty brand Captain Blankenship, and author of Wild Beauty. Check out the step-by-step guide to making your own dry shampoo here.
Just be mindful to not go too long without washing your hair when using a dry shampoo. The product can leave buildup, cause inflammation, and may even lead to hair loss. "When you have product, dirt, and oil building up around your follicle opening—which is where your hair grows out of—buildup around that starts to slowly suffocate your hair root, and it causes inflammation," trained trichologist and hairstylist Shab Reslan once told us about the condition.
6. Non skin-irritating detergent
OK, so not technically a beauty product, but many people have serious skin irritations to detergents. If you find yourself developing a rash after switching products, you may have a sensitivity to an ingredient. For a DIY, safe detergent check out this DIY recipe.