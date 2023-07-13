Found: A Derm's Top 3 At-Home Tips To Reverse Neck Laxity & Loose Skin

In skin care, the neck is one of the most difficult areas to target. Why? Well, the region receives just as much (if not more) UV exposure as your face, yet is oft-overlooked when it comes to sun protection. Your neck is also super delicate, likely way more sensitive than the skin on your face.

For those reasons, it’s commonly one of the first places to experience signs of aging. Think: fine lines, sunspots, and loose, sagging skin—otherwise known as neck laxity. “This is a result of natural aging, loss of collagen, [and] loss of elastin,” triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., shares in a recent TikTok video.