Women's Health

5 Must-Have Supplements For Active Women: What To Take & Why

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
January 31, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Abbie Smith-Ryan x mbg creative
January 31, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to crushing workouts, staying sharp, and feeling your best, what you put into your body matters just as much as what you do with it.

While a balanced diet is key, the right supplements can give you an extra edge—helping you build muscle, recover faster, and stay mentally strong through every phase of life. 

Research1 led by Abbie Smith-Ryan, Ph.D., a recent guest on the mindbodygreen podcast, explores how sex-based differences, hormonal fluctuations, and metabolic shifts shape the nutritional needs of active women.

Whether you're training hard, juggling a busy schedule, or navigating hormonal changes, here’s how to fuel your body like a pro.

Protein: The ultimate muscle-builder

Protein is the ultimate muscle and recovery tool, and women's protein needs fluctuate more than you might think. Whether you're pushing through an intense training block, in the luteal phase of your cycle (hello, cravings), or transitioning through menopause, your muscles are calling for extra support. 

Aim for at least 30 grams of protein at each meal to maintain lean mass and optimize recovery. 

High-quality sources like whey protein or essential amino acid (EAA) supplements can be game-changers, especially post-exercise when your muscles are primed for repair.

And if fat loss is on your radar, Smith-Ryan’s research suggests a 2:1 carbohydrate-to-protein ratio to help you lose fat while keeping your hard-earned muscle intact.

Creatine: Your not-so-secret weapon for strength & brainpower

Think creatine is just for gym bros? Think again. 

Women naturally have lower creatine stores, meaning a daily dose of 3 to 5 grams can do wonders—not only for muscle strength and recovery2 but also for brain function. Yep, you read that right. Creatine supports cognitive health, making it especially valuable during hormonal transitions like postpartum and menopause. 

So whether you're lifting heavier, running longer, or just trying to stay sharp at work, creatine’s got your back.

Omega-3s: The anti-inflammatory powerhouse

If you’re not already on the omega-3 train, it’s time to hop on. In addition to the cyclical benefits mentioned above, these essential fatty acids are the MVPs of reducing inflammation, supporting heart health, and keeping your brain in top shape

For women, especially as they age, omega-3s are crucial for heart health and muscle recovery. Adding EPA and DHA into your daily routine can help ease muscle soreness, improve recovery, and even increase muscle protein synthesis.

RELATED READ: The 15 Best Omega-2 Supplements Of 2025

Magnesium: The hero of recovery & hormonal balance

Magnesium plays a crucial role in muscle relaxation, sleep quality, and hormone regulation. For active women, it’s a must-have for easing muscle cramps, supporting energy production, and even helping with PMS symptoms

Whether you're struggling with recovery after a tough workout or dealing with the hormonal rollercoaster of your cycle, magnesium can help keep things balanced. Pairing it with calcium and vitamin D enhances its benefits for bone health, making it a triple threat for long-term wellness.

Probiotics: The key to gut health

Smith-Ryan’s research highlights that a woman's gastrointestinal tract changes throughout different life stages due to hormone fluctuations, making female needs unique. 

Although studies suggest that women have higher microbial diversity, they are more likely to experience greater symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and leaky gut. This is where probiotics come in

By incorporating probiotics into your routine, you can help support digestion, boost immunity, and even improve hormone balance by promoting a healthy gut microbiome. (These are our top probiotic picks for women’s health.)

Nootropics: Unlocking mental clarity & energy

Between workouts, work deadlines, and life’s endless to-do list, mental fatigue is real. Enter nootropics—your go-to for better focus, reduced stress, and all-around mental resilience. 

Some of the best brain-boosting options include L-theanine paired with caffeine for calm, focused energy, and ashwagandha to help keep stress levels in check and support hormonal balance. 

Need an energy boost? Smith-Ryan’s work reveals Rhodiola rosea3 as another powerful adaptogen that can enhance endurance and fight fatigue.

Vitamin D: The sunshine vitamin you can’t skip

Whether you live in a sunny climate or not, getting enough vitamin D is non-negotiable—especially for women

It’s essential for bone density, immune health, and muscle performance. Plus, as estrogen levels decline with age, the risk of osteoporosis increases, making adequate vitamin D intake even more important. 

Pair it with calcium and magnesium to maximize absorption and keep your bones strong for the long haul.

The takeaway

Staying healthy, strong, and energized isn’t just about hitting the gym—what you fuel your body with plays a huge role in how you perform and feel.

Whether it’s protein for muscle repair, creatine for strength and cognition, or omega-3s for heart health, the right supplements can help you crush your goals at every stage of life.

