3 Signs You Could Use A Probiotic Supplement In Your Routine
Of all the supplements out there, probiotics may earn a spot in your top-priority list. After all, the state of your gut influences your digestive system, your skin, and even your mood—so taking extra good care of it will always pay off.
One way to do so is by taking a probiotic supplement every day. To come, three signs you could definitely use one in your routine if you aren't already:
You want better digestion
The friendly bacteria in your gut are key players in the breakdown and digestion of fiber-rich carbohydrates (sometimes called prebiotics).
During that breakdown, gut bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), like butyrate, which serve as fuel1 for the cells that line and strengthen the barrier of the intestine. So, the more healthy bacteria you have, the better your digestion may become.
You want smoother skin
As we mentioned up top, the gut and skin are connected. As board-certified internist Vincent Pedre, M.D., previously told mindbodygreen, "Gut inflammation eventually can become systemic inflammation." And that, along with oxidative stress, blood sugar imbalances, and other problems2, can all show up on your skin—especially if you are genetically predisposed to these conditions.
Not to mention, all acne stems from some sort of inflammation. Perhaps that's why one study found a probiotic supplement improved acne in 80% of the 300 participants3. Probiotics also support immunity and inflammation, which could help to reduce breakout flares.
You're not a fan of fermented foods
Some people consume fermented foods and beverages constantly—think sauerkraut, pickles, kombucha, kimchi, kefir, etc. Others simply want nothing to do with the acquired taste.
If you're not a pickled-something fan, then probiotic supplements are even more important for you since you're likely not ingesting them via food. Not sure where to find a probiotic that does it all? Here's a curated list of the best options on the market right now.
That being said, pre- and postbiotics are important for well-rounded gut care too. So fermented food lover or not, make sure you consume enough gut-friendly staples.
The takeaway
Probiotics can be beneficial for most people, especially if you're looking to support your digestion and skin health, or if you're not frequently consuming probiotic-rich foods. Now, if you want to learn more about probiotic supplements and how long they take to work, this guide has you covered.
