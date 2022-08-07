If You're Not Getting Enough Of This Mineral, Your Mood Could Be Suffering

If You're Not Getting Enough Of This Nutrient, Your Mood Could Be Suffering*
As most of us are well aware, stress isn't so great for our mood, sleep, digestion, or immune health. And if that weren't enough, stress can also deplete our bodies of certain nutrients they need to thrive, including magnesium.
Key for bone health, energy production, blood sugar regulation, and so much more, magnesium is one essential mineral that you want to have on your side—but our modern-day, stressful lifestyles have been shown to pull on our body's reserves of it.* And here's the real kicker: Having low magnesium levels also seems to make us more susceptible to feeling stressed out. Researchers have dubbed this a vicious circle: Stress lowers our magnesium count, but we need to have enough magnesium to fight stress.*
This means that to keep up with all the stressors of today, you'll want to make sure that you're getting enough magnesium.* One way to do this is by consuming more magnesium-rich foods like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains. However, a large proportion of the population in Western countries doesn't get enough magnesium from diet alone—which is where supplements can come in.
How supplementing with magnesium impacts stress.
Taking a high-quality magnesium supplement (check out mbg's top 16 picks of this year) daily can help ensure that your levels are where they need to be. Not only will this help your body perform the essential processes it needs to thrive, but it can also take the edge off stress or anxiousness you may be feeling.* Magnesium calms us down in a few ways. For starters, it inhibits excitatory neurotransmitters that rev us up, and activates the brain receptors and pathways that calm us down.* It's also been shown to reduce levels of the stress hormone, cortisol.*
There are many forms (i.e., complexes) of magnesium supplements, with magnesium bisglycinate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium oxide being a few of the most common and readily available. Of these, bisglycinate is the most highly absorbable type of magnesium supplement. It's what you'll find in mindbodygreen's sleep support+, which also contains calming jujube and PharmaGABA® to enhance sleep.*
This trio of ingredients makes sleep support+ a good option for anyone who struggles to slow down their mind before bed.* Its calming properties can reduce any stress that might get in the way of rest, making it easier to fall asleep fast—and stay asleep through the night.*
As reviewer Katie M. writes, "This product has been amazing. I have always been a light sleeper with my brain waking me up especially during stressful times and now with this product even if I do wake up I can get back to sleep easily. I feel much more rested like I am getting a deeper sleep. I highly recommend!"*
The takeaway.
Making sure that you're taking in enough magnesium is one way to help your body deal with the stressors of everyday life. If you're in the market for a new magnesium supplement that also promotes rest and relaxation, here's more information about mbg's best-seller.*
