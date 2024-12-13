Advertisement
Almost All Women With Breast Cancer Are Also Vitamin D Deficient
We all know someone who's been affected by breast cancer, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that it's the most common type of cancer worldwide. According to a 2022 review published in The Breast, breast cancer accounts for one in eight cancer diagnoses and resulted in a total of 2.3 million new cases in 2020.
While we aren't shocked that vitamin D is profoundly helpful in promoting breast health given its vast and impactful health benefits, we found this statistic too compelling to not explore further—especially considering vitamin D deficiency affects 29% of U.S. adults2.
The connection between vitamin D & breast cancer
In a 2017 Tumor Biology systematic review and meta-analysis, VDR gene polymorphisms were found to increase breast cancer risk3. Researchers believe the link between vitamin D and breast cancer risk has to do with vitamin D receptor (VDR) genes4 and their function in mammary glands—which include regulating calcium transportation during lactation and milk production.
How vitamin D sufficiency can help prevent breast cancer
While research on the exact mechanisms and pathways of the sunshine vitamin's effect on breast cancer are ongoing, evidence consistently shows a clear association between circulating vitamin D [i.e., 25(OH)D serum vitamin D levels] and breast cancer risk.
In a 2015 case-control study from Breast Cancer Research and Treatment, women deficient in vitamin D [i.e., with 25(OH)D levels below 20 ng/ml] had a 27% higher risk5 of breast cancer than women with sufficient vitamin D levels.
But while clinical vitamin D sufficiency is defined as 25(OH)D levels above 30 ng/ml, other research indicates that higher levels provide greater protection against breast cancer risk.
This aligns with what mindbodygreen has found after speaking to leading endocrinologists, R.D.s, and longevity experts—a truly optimal vitamin D status of 50 ng/ml or higher is the goal for thriving health and well-being.
How to achieve & maintain truly optimal vitamin D levels
Evidence suggests the average person needs to consume 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 per day to reach the goal serum level of 50 ng/ml. The problem? Food sources high in vitamin D don't offer enough to help you achieve this goal (unless you're drinking 50 glasses of milk a day, that is).
And though it's nicknamed the "sunshine vitamin," most people don't get enough safe sun exposure to achieve optimal vitamin D status. Age, latitude, skin tone, season, climate, skin tone, and biological sex all impact one's ability to produce vitamin D from sun exposure, so it's not a reliable source for most.
The most effective way to reach and sustain optimal serum vitamin D levels is by taking a high-quality supplement that delivers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 (bonus points if it features built-in healthy fats for enhanced bioavailability). Hint: You can find mindbodygreen's all-time favorite vitamin D supplement selections here.
The takeaway
A whopping 96% of the breast cancer population is also deficient in vitamin D. Science shows that achieving vitamin D sufficiency (specifically, serum levels of 47 ng/ml or higher) can help cut your breast cancer risk in half.
To reach and sustain vitamin D sufficiency, experts suggest you increase your vitamin D3 intake to 5,000 IU per day. For a simple and effective way to get adequate vitamin D on a daily basis, consider a premium supplement.
