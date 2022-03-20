This DIY Hack Is A Common Favorite — Should You Be Using It?

One of the many goals of skin care is to strengthen the skin barrier. However, applying straight lemon juice will have the opposite effect. According to celebrity esthetician Taylor Worden, "The human skin has a pH of 4.5 to 5.5," which means it's slightly acidic. On the flipside, lemon juice is highly acidic, as it has a pH between 2 and 3. According to Mamelak, this high acidity can change the natural pH of your skin, causing a weakened skin barrier marked by irritation, dryness, and dehydration.