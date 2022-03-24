These active ingredients should be present at clinically relevant levels that are high enough to actually have an effect. Avoid unnecessary fillers and flavorings and opt for more straightforward delivery formats when possible. (If sleep is what you're after, popping a sleep aid that contains lots of added sugar just doesn't make much sense.)

It's best practice to ease into any new supplement routine. Take the lowest dose possible to start unless otherwise instructed by your doctor. Generally, the plant-derived ingredients listed above come with fewer side effects than synthetic supplements like melatonin, which is a hormone and can cause grogginess.

Finally, it's important to remember that these are sleep aids; they cannot undo an unhealthy sleep routine, nor can they address pre-existing sleep issues.