7 Sleep Aids That Contain Plant- & Mineral-Based Ingredients To Help You Snooze*
We all know someone who can fall asleep anytime, anywhere and never has any trouble dozing through the night. If that's you, congratulations! But if you're one of the many folks who struggle to snooze from time to time, you may be considering a sleep aid.
Here's an introduction to the types of ingredients you'll find in more natural or plant-derived sleep supplements and a list of options that actually work.*
9 ingredients that work as natural sleep aids.
For a gentle way to support deeper sleep, look no further than these eight ingredients that have been clinically shown to relax the mind, body, or both.*
- Magnesium: This essential macromineral plays a role in many processes in the body–including sleep. "[Magnesium] helps the whole body calm down... It does basically all the things that you want to do to get the body ready for sleep and to help maintain sleep," functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., previously told mbg. It also appears to help keep our circadian rhythm—an internal clock that regulates the sleep-wake cycle—running smooth. While there are many types of magnesium supplements available, magnesium bisglycinate is typically considered the best for sleep (and the gentlest on the tummy).*
- Jujube seed extract (Ziziphus jujuba var. spinosa): Long prized in Traditional Chinese Medicine, jujube is a tart fruit that grows in cooler regions of Asia. Research shows that the fruit's extracts have a relaxing effect on the nervous system, making them great for bedtime. Chinese Medicine scholar Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D. previously described supplementing with jujube as "a natural way to calm the mind by anchoring erratic energy down with nourishing ingredients."*
- Tart cherry extract: Another fruit extract that shows promise as a sleep aid, tart cherry was found to enhance sleep efficiency (the amount of time spent asleep while in bed) in one double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 40 people. While you can drink a big ol' glass of cherry juice before bed, consuming the fruit in supplement form might be more palatable and lead to fewer nighttime bathroom breaks.*
- 5-HTP: This amino acid is naturally occurring in the Griffonia simplicifolia plant, and it's been shown to promote healthy levels of serotonin (the precursor to melatonin) in the brain and might benefit sleep in low doses. Plus, "5-HTP can be effective in supporting mood and easing symptoms of stress and anxiousness, which can, in turn, interfere with sleep," board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. previously wrote on mbg.*
- Hemp extract: The hemp plant is full of compounds that support balance in the body by way of the endocannabinoid system. Full-spectrum hemp extracts are a great tool to help keep your body and mind calm during periods of stress, and research shows they might help enhance sleep quality when taken in higher concentrations.*
- Lavender: The lavender plant can help calm the mind thanks to its main active ingredient, the terpene linalool. It's a pleasure to smell before bed, but it can also be consumed in supplement form for more exact dosing.*
- Ashwagandha leaf and/or root extract (Withania somnifera): “Ashwagandha helps to regulate various brain pathways to decrease cortisol levels overall so that we can stay calm and relaxed,” integrative physician Cindy Tsai, M.D. previously told mbg. Extracts from the evergreen shrub can be found in capsules, tinctures, or in powder form.*
- Chamomile: A favorite among herbalists, chamomile is another plant that helps support the nervous system and may make it easier to sleep by extension. In one randomized clinical trial of 60 people, those who consumed a chamomile extract capsule for one month reported better sleep quality than those who took a placebo.*
- Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA): GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter that can also be naturally created through a fermentation process. By activating GABA receptors in the brain, it can have a relaxing, balancing effect on the body.*
What to look for in a supplement.
First and foremost, you'll want your sleep aid to contain science-backed ingredients like those above.* Ideally, there will be research to show that they help promote faster, deeper, or all-around better sleep in actual humans, not just animals.
These active ingredients should be present at clinically relevant levels that are high enough to actually have an effect. Avoid unnecessary fillers and flavorings and opt for more straightforward delivery formats when possible. (If sleep is what you're after, popping a sleep aid that contains lots of added sugar just doesn't make much sense.)
It's best practice to ease into any new supplement routine. Take the lowest dose possible to start unless otherwise instructed by your doctor. Generally, the plant-derived ingredients listed above come with fewer side effects than synthetic supplements like melatonin, which is a hormone and can cause grogginess.
Finally, it's important to remember that these are sleep aids; they cannot undo an unhealthy sleep routine, nor can they address pre-existing sleep issues.
Our product recommendations.
The following sleep aids contain the research-backed ingredients listed above and are gentle enough to take nightly but powerful enough to make a real difference in snooze quality, according to reviews.*
- Best for falling asleep & staying asleep: mindbodygreen sleep support+
- Best sleep tea: Gaia Herbs Sleep & Relax Herbal Tea
- Best 5-HTP: Seeking Health 5-HTP Capsules
- Best organic herbal blend: Gaia Herbs Sleep & Relax
- Best for beauty sleep: Hum Mighty Night™
- Best for kids: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Kids Sleep Gummies
- Best full-spectrum CBD tincture: FAB CBD Pure CBD Oil
Best for falling asleep & staying asleep: mindbodygreen sleep support+
mindbodygreen's melatonin-free sleep formula is designed to assist every part of the sleep process: from falling asleep more quickly to staying asleep through the entire night. It blends magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® in just two capsules. It's vegan and free of GMOs, gluten, dairy, soy, and all major food allergens. A best-seller among mbg's suite of supplements, sleep support+ is a favorite among those looking for a powerful sleep solution that they can feel safe taking night after night.*
mindbodygreen, sleep support+ ($49/month)
Best sleep tea: Gaia Herbs Sleep & Relax Herbal Tea
For those who are looking to sip their way to calm, this blend from Gaia is worth a steep. A mix of passionflower, lemon balm, licorice, and chamomile, the herbal blend is designed to support digestion and prime the body for bed. It's topped off with a hint of orange citrus flavor to go down easy. Gaia recommends sipping one cup an hour before bed; be sure to let it steep for at least 10 minutes to reap all the botanical benefits.*
Gaia Herbs, Sleep & Relax Herbal Tea ($5.99)
Best 5-HTP: Seeking Health 5-HTP Capsules
This sleep aid from Seeking Health contains natural 5-HTP extracted from the seeds of the African Griffonia simplicifolia plant. When taken nightly, the amino acid can support the biochemical pathways involved in melatonin production, helping your body feel more relaxed and ready to sleep.*
Seeking Health, 5-HTP Capsules ($17.25)
Best organic herbal blend: Gaia Herbs Sleep & Relax
Sleep & Relax from Gaia combines California Poppy, lavender, lemon balm, passionflower, and valerian for a gentle, relaxing herbal formula. Reviewers note that it's very helpful for clearing the mind before bed and quieting racing thoughts. Gaia recommends taking two of the vegan, soy-free capsules about an hour before bed. You could even wash them down with the Sleep & Relax tea for a complete botanical bedtime routine.*
Gaia Herbs, Sleep & Relax ($23.99)
Best for beauty sleep: Hum Mighty Night™
Mighty Night by Hum takes the beauty benefits of a good night's sleep up a notch with moisture-locking ceramides that support a more even skin texture as you snooze. It also contains calming botanical extracts from hops, valerian root, and passionflower for a deeper sleep that will leave you feeling—and looking—your best in the morning.*
Hum, Mighty Night™ ($40)
Best for kids: Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Kids Sleep Gummies
These melatonin-free gummies are designed for little ones who could use some help in the sleep department. The doctor-formulated gummies contain chamomile, valerian, lemon balm, and green tea-derived L-theanine and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. They do have sugar to make them more appealing to young palettes—but these at least come from clean sources like organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar.*
Garden of Life, Dr. Formulated Kids Sleep Gummies ($12.99)
Best full-spectrum CBD tincture: FAB CBD Pure CBD Oil
Finally, if you're looking for a hemp tincture to help you drift off to dreamland, this full-spectrum blend from FAB CBD earns high marks for its purity and potency. The higher strengths of the organic Colorado hemp oil—1200 milligrams or 2400 milligrams—will likely be the best for bedtime, while the lower ones are more for promoting a sense of calm throughout the day.*
FAB CBD, Pure CBD Oil 1200 milligrams ($79.20)
The bottom line.
If you're looking for a more natural sleep remedy, these supplements for sleep are great options.* Be sure to pair them with healthy sleep hygiene practices and a restorative bedroom environment to give the sleep aids the best chance of working for you.
