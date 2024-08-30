WinkBeds only makes three beds, but it makes them well. In fact, our deputy commerce editor sleeps on the original WinkBed nightly and can't stop raving about it.

The brand is offering $300 off all mattresses, with prices starting at just $849. The original WinkBed is great for anyone who enjoys a firmer, pillow-top mattress. Couples will appreciate the stellar motion isolation too—and hot sleepers are huge fans of the bed's cooling Tencel cover.

Looking for something a bit more eco-friendly? Opt for the brand's WinkBed EcoCloud instead.

