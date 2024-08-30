Skip to Content
Best Labor Day Mattress Sales — Save Up To $600 On Saatva, Awara & More

August 30, 2024
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
best adjustable mattress
Image by mbg creative
August 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Best Labor Day Mattress Deals 2024

Research shows using the right mattress significantly impacts sleep1, which makes a quality mattress an investment in your overall health—but that doesn't mean you have to break the bank to score the best.

The best Labor Day mattress deals let you save up to $2,700 on our favorite mattress brands, including nontoxic picks from Saatva, MyGreenMattress, and Awara.

Whether you want a smart bed from Sleep Number (the Limited Edition Smart Bed is 50% off) or an eco-friendly hybrid mattress for less than $1,500, our guide covers all the best deals to shop before the long weekend ends.

Just remember: These are likely the best prices you'll find on a mattress this year. We recommend taking advantage of the generous trial periods offered by many brands to finally test out that model you've been eyeing.

Best Labor Day Mattress Deals 2024

Wink Bed

:
view on WinkBed

Sale:

  • $300 off mattresses sitewide

Top picks:

  • The WinkBed
  • The WinkBed EcoCloud

WinkBeds only makes three beds, but it makes them well. In fact, our deputy commerce editor sleeps on the original WinkBed nightly and can't stop raving about it.

The brand is offering $300 off all mattresses, with prices starting at just $849. The original WinkBed is great for anyone who enjoys a firmer, pillow-top mattress. Couples will appreciate the stellar motion isolation too—and hot sleepers are huge fans of the bed's cooling Tencel cover.

Looking for something a bit more eco-friendly? Opt for the brand's WinkBed EcoCloud instead.

Previously Featured In: best mattress for couplesbest mattress for hip painbest mattress for stomach sleepers, WinkBed review, Winkbed EcoCloud review

Birch

:
view on Birch

Sale:

  • 25% off sitewide + 2 free Eco-Rest Pillows w/ mattress purchase

Top picks:

  • Birch Natural Mattress
  • Birch Luxe Natural Mattress
  • Birch Kids Natural Mattress

Birch's Labor Day sale is not one you want to sleep on. Save 25% on the entire site and get two eco-rest pillows free with any mattress purchase.

You can't go wrong with either the Birch Natural Mattress or the Luxe Natural version. Both are hand-made with natural, organic materials like latex foam. The medium-firm design is a standout for back and stomach sleepers.

If you want the "hugging" sensation of memory foam, check out other options on the list—but we think Birch is a great option for those who prioritize sustainable materials.

Previously Featured In: best mattress for stomach sleepersbest hybrid mattressesbest mattresses for snoring, Birch Natural Mattress review, best organic mattresses

TEMPUR-Pedic

:
view on TEMPUR-Pedic

Sale:

  • $500 off TEMPUR-Breeze automatically applied

Top picks:

  • TEMPUR-Breeze
  • TEMPUR-Cloud
  • TEMPUR-Adapt

If memory foam is what you're after, Tempur-Pedic should be on your radar. Initially developed by NASA, the brand's unique Tempur material offers even better pressure relief than memory foam. These beds are plush and comfy, with the ultimate body-hugging sensation that memory foam fans are searching for.

Right now, you can score select adjustable beds for up to 50% off, including the TEMPUR-Essential. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Designed for those seeking the ultimate pressure relief, these mattress bundles include an adjustable base with zero-gravity settings—white glove delivery included. 

Previously Featured In: best cloud mattresses, Tempur-Pedic brand review

My Green Mattress

:
view on My Green Mattress

Sale:

  • Save 15% off sitewide

Top picks:

  • Natural Escape Mattress
  • Organic Cotton Mattress Protector

Hitting all the marks on sustainability, My Green Mattress offers mattresses, bedding, and other bedroom accessories with impressive certifications. The brand uses materials that are GOLS-, GOTS-, and MADE SAFE–certified. We're fans of the Natural Escape mattress for its organic materials and hybrid design (which is up to $300 off right now).

My Green Mattress designs and manufactures its mattresses in the United States. The signature hybrid design combines organic Dunlop latex for breathability, organic cotton and wool for added comfort, and a pocketed coil innerspring to offer support, pressure relief, and limited motion transfer.

Previously Featured In: top mattress certifications, best mattress protectors

Saatva

:
view on Saatva

Sale:

  • Up to $600 off mattresses sitewide

Top picks:

  • Saatva Loom & Leaf
  • Saatva Latex Hybrid
  • Saatva Classic
  • Saatva Solaire

When it comes to mattresses, Saatva is the definition of luxury. One of the only brands to offer white glove delivery service, this brand is far from a bed-in-a-box. Of course, with high-quality materials and services come higher prices. In other words, this sale is the best time to invest in a Saatva luxury mattress.

Arguably the best sale on our list, Saatva is currently offering up to $600 off its top mattresses. Yes, you read that correctly. We'd jump on this one before it's gone.

Our team recently tested the Saatva Latex Hybrid and was most impressed by the motion isolation, edge support, and bounce. It's on the firmer side (great for back and stomach sleepers), so if you'd prefer something a bit more plush, we'd recommend the Saatva Classic or the Saatva Loom & Leaf.

Previously Featured In: best mattress for couplesbest hybrid mattress for side sleepersbest mattress for allergies, Saatva brand review

Awara

:
view on Awara

Sale:

  • $400 off automatically applied

Top picks:

  • Awara Natural Hybrid
  • Awara Premier Natural Hybrid

Already one of the best affordable mattress brands, Awara is offering steep discounts this Labor Day weekend with up to 50% automatically taken off your purchase at checkout. The company makes just two mattresses: the Awara Natural Hybrid and the Awara Premier Natural Hybrid. The Premier is essentially the same as the original but with a plush topper. We've recommended this upgrade for people with lower back pain and fibromyalgia.

Awara uses natural materials, such as organic latex, wool, and cotton. The brand has been certified by third parties such as The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, UL Greenguard, and Forest Stewardship Council.

Previously Featured In: best affordable mattresses, best mattresses for lower back pain, best mattresses for fibromyalgia.

Serta

:
view on Serta

Sale:

  • Up to $500 off mattresses

Top picks:

  • iComfort ECO Quilted Hybrid
  • iComfort ECO Foam

Serta recently launched a line of eco-friendly foam mattresses for those who wants a more sustainable option—and right now the Eco lineup is up to $500 off.

Made with 70% sustainable materials, these designs are a great option for those seeking pressure relief. We highly recommend the iComfort ECO Quilted Hybrid. It features zoned support with a plush pillow top that perfectly combines supports and comfort.

Plus, every mattress purchase comes with a free Bedding Bundle when you enter the code MATTRESSBUNDLE at checkout.

Sleep Number

:
view on Sleep Number

Sale:

  • Save up to 50% off select mattresses

Top picks

  • Sleep Number 360® iLE Limited Edition smart bed
  • Sleep Number® c2 smart bed

Don't miss Sleep Number's exclusive Labor Day deal: up to 50% off the brand's iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed. While this advanced technology typically starts at $5,500 for a queen, it's marked down to $2,750 for the long weekend—along with a few other smart beds.

We love that it offers adjustable firmness on each side of the bed, so couples don't have to compromise when it comes to quality sleep. Plus, a gel-infused layer ensures constant temperature-regulation to support a comfortable sleep environment. Don't believe it? You can check your SleepIQ® score the next day to track how your slumber improves.

The takeaway

There's never been a better time to give your sleep (and your health) the upgrade they deserve thanks to these Labor Day mattress sales.

They're a rare opportunity to save up to $600 on so many of our favorite mattress brands, including Saatva, Avocado, MyGreenMattress, and more. And don't forget—you won't find deals this good again until next Labor Day.

