Most of us make changes to our beauty routines—in ways big and small—throughout our lifetimes. As skin changes, goals adjust, trends shift, and life stages evolve, of course it makes sense to make tweaks as necessary. The sort of routine that works for a teenager with acne likely won't suit a new mom in her 30s or someone experiencing skin changes in their 50s, no? This is true of skin care, as well as makeup—and especially foundation.

Foundation is highly personal and comes with so many variables. From barely there to full coverage and megawatt shine to matte finishes, there's much to consider when identifying a product best suited for you. Plus, modern formulations are basically second-tier skin care products, so you'll want to find one that is infused with ingredients that suit your skin's needs.

This all brings us to the article you're reading today: Foundation recommendations for those with mature skin. With age, the skin usually becomes more prone to dryness, sagging, fine lines, dark spots, and sensitivity. (This is due to a wide range of very normal factors that may include collagen loss, weakened skin barrier, environmental stressors, and internal health considerations.) So, it's only fitting to find a high-quality number that will support your skin in these changes! Here, the best foundations for mature skin.