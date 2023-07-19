The 17 Best Foundations For Mature Skin To Treat Fine Lines & Dark Spots
Most of us make changes to our beauty routines—in ways big and small—throughout our lifetimes. As skin changes, goals adjust, trends shift, and life stages evolve, of course it makes sense to make tweaks as necessary. The sort of routine that works for a teenager with acne likely won't suit a new mom in her 30s or someone experiencing skin changes in their 50s, no? This is true of skin care, as well as makeup—and especially foundation.
Foundation is highly personal and comes with so many variables. From barely there to full coverage and megawatt shine to matte finishes, there's much to consider when identifying a product best suited for you. Plus, modern formulations are basically second-tier skin care products, so you'll want to find one that is infused with ingredients that suit your skin's needs.
This all brings us to the article you're reading today: Foundation recommendations for those with mature skin. With age, the skin usually becomes more prone to dryness, sagging, fine lines, dark spots, and sensitivity. (This is due to a wide range of very normal factors that may include collagen loss, weakened skin barrier, environmental stressors, and internal health considerations.) So, it's only fitting to find a high-quality number that will support your skin in these changes! Here, the best foundations for mature skin.
- Best overall: Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25 ($42)
- Best luxury: Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation ($89)
- Best cream: Jones Road What The Foundation ($44)
- Best serum: Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation ($54)
- Best tinted moisturizer: Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 35 ($36)
- Best oil: Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil ($7)
- Best light coverage: Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Dewy Complexion Drops ($68)
- Best medium coverage: Ami Cole Skin Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer ($32)
- Best full coverage: LAWLESS Conseal The Deal Longwear Full Coverage Foundation ($39)
- Best drugstore: Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk ($12)
- Best dewy: Make Beauty Diffusion Dew ($32)
- Best powder: Bare Minerals Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 ($38)
- Best stick: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation Concealer Stick ($38)
- Best liquid: Exa High Fidelity Foundation ($38)
- Best for sensitive skin: Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF Sunscreen Foundation ($32)
- Best compact: Kjaer Weis Cream Foundation ($46)
- Best for on-the-go: Wander Beauty Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation ($40)
Best overall: Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25
Pros
- Lots of actives that support mature skin
- 96% natural origin ingredients
Cons
- Thinner consistency (but still has medium-to-high coverage)
Finish:Satin
Coverage:MediumHigh
Shade range:36
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-freeSPF 25
Ingredient highlights:NiacinamidePeptidesPanthenolHyaluronic acidSqualaneArnicaCaffeineZinc oxide
The finish on this liquid foundation is awe-inspiring: Its soft, silky, and blurs any sign of texture, dark spot, fine line or pore. Plus, the sophisticated formula lasts all day, without sliding around, settling into fine lines, or fading. The lightweight foundation is chock-full of glow-enhancing ingredients that can support aging skin such as soothing niacinamide, firming peptides, and hydrating vitamin B5 (just to name a few).
What our reviewer says:
This is my personal favorite foundation, and the one I recommend the most to folks of all ages. It all started with the Revealer Concealer, which earned itself a devoted following. But then Kosas struck gold again with their full-face number. Please note that a little goes a long way, so start small and build your coverage from there.
mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider agrees: “I'll be honest: I don't love to wear foundation. I'd much rather stick to a tinted sunscreen or dabble in the concealer-as-foundation hack for more coverage (I, too, am a fan of the Kosas concealer for this). But I was surprised at how comfortable the Revealer Foundation felt on my skin—one pump was all it took to provide a veil of even coverage, and it didn't feel like I had makeup on at all. If you're a fan of using Kosas' concealer for a full coverage look, you'll appreciate this just-as-creamy formula spiked with SPF and a few skin-loving extras.”
Best luxury: Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation
Pros
- Arnica is a heeling botanical, so it improves skin rejuvenation
- Chantecaille regularly partners with & donates to wildlife funds
Cons
- Pricey
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:15
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-freeOil-free
Ingredient highlights:ArnicaAloeRosemaryGreen tea
When I think of high-quality, top-shelf, luxury with a capital-L beauty, my mind goes straight to Chantecaille. Each product is a sensorial delight—beauty products that are made to wow. This gel cream foundation is bursting with hydration, then sinks into skin for buildable coverage. If you have dry, dull skin, and are aching for that luminous glow that only moisture can bring, this is the foundation for you.
Best cream: Jones Road What The Foundation
Pros
- Jojoba oil mimics your skin’s natural sebum
- Deeply hydrating & can take the place of your normal day cream
Cons
- Doesn’t pair well with silicone-based products
Finish:Megawatt
Coverage:Light
Shade range:12
Considerations:Cruelty-free
Ingredient highlights:Hyaluronic acidJojoba oilCastor oil
Bobbi Brown has long been the champion of a natural, effortless look—and her clean brand Jones Road is a perfect encapsulation of that no-makeup makeup aesthetic. Think of this foundation as a tinted cream (note that I used the word cream, not moisturizer or lotion; the texture is thick). It's rich with plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, which are ideal for more mature skin that tends to be dry. As for coverage: The dense formula glides on, creating a soft-focus finish while letting your skin shine through. The product is buildable, if you're looking for a bit more pigment, but its ideal user is looking for something with light coverage.
What our reviewer says:
I used up this cream til the very last little scoop. Seriously, I whipped the jar clean savoring every last little bit of foundation. The texture is unique, and takes a bit of getting used to when you first start using it. I like to do a thin wash of color allover to even out my complexion, then after it settles I go back to add a touch more coverage to areas that need it. I gave an extra jar to a friend who hardly wears makeup (the color was wrong for me), and she said it’s her favorite foundation.
And as Schneider says, “Oh my, is this foundation hydrating. It’s so silky, with the most delicious, mousse-like consistency that feels like a dream to apply. FYI: If you’re hoping for fuller coverage, I will say this foundation is not for you. However, it’s perfect for evening your skin tone and masking mild discoloration (a skin-like finish, if you will).”
Best serum: Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Foundation
Pros
- Squalene supports the skin barrier
- The ingredients are formulated at active levels
Cons
- Slippery texture
Finish:Megawatt
Coverage:Light
Shade range:30
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:NiacinamideSqualaneJojoba oilAllantoin
You know those dewy serums that give your skin the most radiant glow? This formula is like that, just with a tint. The coverage ranges from very light to medium (it just takes a bit more to build up to it) and has pretty good wearability throughout the day. Where the product really stands out is the glowing finish: It instantly makes skin appear healthier, younger, and refreshed. Some of that is thanks to the makeup properties, but certainly the active ingredients play a role over time as well. It's blended with brightening niacinamide and allantoin to give your skin a natural boost.
What our reviewer says:
This really does feel like a serum—light, noticeable slip, sinks in. So if you rather your makeup feel and act like skin care, this will fit right into your arsenal. The coverage is light, but I’ve found you can build it as long as you apply it in thin layers (and let it settle between layers).
Best tinted moisturizer: Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 35
Pros
- Aloe is an excellent humectant & can help fade dark spots
- Broad spectrum SPF with zinc oxide
- More universally flattering undertones
Cons
- Contains beeswax and so isn’t strictly vegan
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Light
Shade range:14
Considerations:Cruelty-freeFragrance-freeSPF 35
Ingredient highlights:Hyaluronic acidAloeAllantoinZinc oxide
In case you need a reminder: Sunscreen is an incredibly important daily step in your routine to protect you from damage, dark spots, fine lines, and other signs of aging. And if you need help fitting it into your routine so that you'll actually do it, a tinted moisturizer is an excellent choice. This way, you're tackling a few steps in one formula. For example, Saie's excellent formula hydrates with hyaluronic acid and plant extracts, protects with zinc oxide, targets signs of aging with antioxidants, and adds an even wash of color.
What our reviewer says:
“Saie is known for the dewy glow their products bring and this skin tint is no exception. The formula doubles as skin care as well with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and yes, even sunscreen. It definitely has lighter coverage than a classic foundation but provides more pigment than the normal tinted sunscreen—a perfect middle ground, I’d say.” says Hannah Frye, mindbodygreen associate health & beauty editor
“Saie's Slip Tint is the only product I'll use for a natural-looking, never cakey base. You might want to layer a concealer over it if you're hoping for more coverage, but if you'd like to mask mild discoloration and provide an even, all-over glow, this skin tint is your best buy,” wrote Schneider in her review
Best oil: Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil
Pros
- Marula oil is high in amino acids, the building blocks of collagen
- 70% of the formula comes from natural origin sources
- The packaging is made with recycled materials
Cons
- Separates easily
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Light
Shade range:8
Considerations:VeganFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Jojoba oilMarula oil
With age, lots of folks start to incorporate oils into their routines. It makes sense, as oils can help stop transepidermal water loss, feed the skin fatty acids, and keep it looking supple throughout the day. The tinted oil is perfect for folks who want a bit of color—alongside major skin care benefits. Not only can the oils help trap moisture, jojoba and marula are chock-full of antioxidants.
What our reviewer says:
Maybelline's Green Edition collection was a delightful surprise to clean beauty fans everywhere. Not only did it mean more affordable and accessible options, but the formulas were standout (which should come as no surprise; Maybelline makes excellent makeup). Give the bottle a good shake before use, apply a few drops to the pads of your fingers, then work into the skin. I promise your complexion will look luminous and refreshed.
Best light coverage: Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Dewy Complexion Drops
Pros
- Pomegranate extract targets dark spots and discoloration
Cons
- Thin texture if you prefer something more cushiony
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Light
Shade range:20
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Ginseng extractPomegranate extract
This skin care and makeup hybrid will give you a radiant wash of color, alongside botanical extracts that can help reverse the signs of aging, brighten tone, and smooth texture over time. The coverage is light, but ultimately the usage is up to you: Add just a few drops, and it will give you a subtle payoff—or add a few more for a light-to-medium finish. You can also blend it with your favorite day cream for a completely customizable tinted moisturizer.
What our reviewer says:
“This is my favorite skin tint to exist—ever. Not only that but it fully replaced my foundation because the formula is so buildable. I think the phrase 'your skin but better' is often misused, but that’s the only way I can describe the invisible finish of this product. It’s one of those complexion products you can use alone or as a base for a full glam look—it’s that versatile,” says Frye.
Best medium coverage: Ami Cole Skin Enhancing Tinted Moisturizer
Pros
- Deeply hydrating and conditioning, so it smoothes fine lines
Cons
- Uses silicones if you avoid those altogether
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:6
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Baobab extractHibiscus flower extractPumpkin seed extract
A brand that has quickly skyrocketed to be one of the most recommended makeup brands nowadays, Ami Cole’s tinted moisturizer earns high praise. The liquid is loaded with antioxidant-rich oils and extracts, so it enriches the skin as you wear it. The finish is second-skin like—folks won’t be able to tell you’re wearing anything at all.
Best full coverage: LAWLESS Conseal The Deal Longwear Full Coverage Foundation
Pros
- Nasturtium flower extract protects against blue light
Cons
- Can separate, so must shake well before use
Finish:Matte
Coverage:High
Shade range:28
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Ginger extractGoji berryNasturtium flower extract
This is a makeup girl’s makeup brand. (Oh, and they just happen to be clean as well.) LAWLESS makes boldly pigmented, high-performance, longwear formulas, and this foundation is a perfect encapsulation of that ethos. The finish of this is professional-level smooth, so if you opt for a full beat, this is the foundation for you.
Best drugstore : Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk
Pros
- Allantoin is an excellent healing ingredient that soothes reactive skin
- Hyaluronic acid can temporarily plump sallowness
Cons
- Contains silicones if you avoid those
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Light
Shade range:14
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Hyaluronic acidAllantoinCoconut milk
A formula that checks all the boxes. The texture is light and breathable. It offers buildable coverage that can range from sheer to medium. The finish is natural, with just enough shine to give you a radiant glow. The ingredients are hydrating and safe for sensitive skin. And it blends together with a wide range of skin tones and undertones. What's not to love?
Best luminous: Make Beauty Diffusion Dew
Pros
- Adenosine is a compound that enhances cellular energy and rejuvenation
- Partners with One Tree Planted & The Trevor Project
Cons
- Most of the shades have neutral to warm undertones – worth noting if you run cool
Finish:Megawatt
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:12
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:NiacinamideAdenosine
Diffusion is such a good name for this product. It goes on like a soft-focus filter, blurring fine lines, pores, and discoloration. The formula—made with niacinamide and adenosine—is notable too. I’m particularly fond of the compound adenosine, as it’s a form of ATP. ATP is the cells’ energy currency—so improving the natural supply helps skin act more youthful.
What our reviewer says:
I don’t know what else I can say about this other than it’s unbelievably flattering. When I first received it, the shade was a touch too warm (I have very pale, cool tones) so I didn’t wear it. It was such a shame because I loved the effect it had on my skin. But now that it’s summer—and my ghastly coloring has seen sunshine—it’s simply perfect.
Best for sensitive skin: Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF Sunscreen Foundation
Pros
- Prickly pear seed extract can help protect collagen
- The first and only complexion makeup product with the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance
Cons
- Some complain that the texture is a touch thick, if you're looking for a more liquidy and sheer product
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:14
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-freeSPF 30
Ingredient highlights:AloeZinc oxidePrickly pear seed extract
One of the missions of this brand is that folks with sensitive skin should have access to playful skin care and makeup products, too. (As someone with sensitive skin, I agree.) And to establish their commitment to creating gentle yet high-quality products, their formulas have the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance; if someone with eczema can use these formulas, that's usually a sign that it's safe for most. The foundation offers medium coverage, a natural finish, comes with antioxidants, and offers SPF.
Best powder: Bare Minerals Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15
Pros
- Offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB production
- Talc-free & uses responsibly sourced mica
Cons
- Powder formulas can settle into fine lines (although this formula isn’t as noticeable)
Finish:Satin
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:30
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-freeSPF 15
Ingredient highlights:Titanium dioxideZinc oxide
The brand that made powder foundations famous, Bare Minerals just gets more sophisticated with time. The blend is highly customizable—it works for those who want a light finish and full coverage alike. Plus, powder formulas can help absorb excess oil—so opt for this one if you find that sebum and shine control is still a concern.
Best stick: Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation Concealer Stick
Pros
- Fatty acids help restore the skin barrier
- Stick foundations are perfect for on-the-go or in a carry-on
Cons
- Sticks have a tendency to break if you press to hard
Finish:Satin
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:20
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Sea daffodil extractfatty acids
Stick foundations are endlessly versatile: Use it as a full face cover-up, spot treat areas as a concealer, or even get a variety of shades and contour with it. This option from Merit (the makeup brand that’s built itself a cult following on social media) has the silkiest, smoothest application. It never drags and is easy to shear out should you be looking for something lighter. An absolute star of a product.
Best liquid: Exa High Fidelity Foundation
Pros
- Caffeine can improve circulation in the skin
- Contains antioxidants specifically selected for pollution protection
Cons
- Made with essential oils, if you find those irritating
Finish:Satin
Coverage:High
Shade range:43
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Ingredient highlights:Hyaluronic acidCaffeineMicroalgea
Liquid foundations tend to be the most popular—so that means this category had some stiff competition. But once you try the Exa Foundation you’ll get why it makes itself onto many Best Of lists. I’m particularly a fan of the finish: it's not too matte yet not too shiny. So if you want something that's going to give you that "your skin but a touch better" look, grab yourself a bottle. Not only is it very natural-looking, but the wide range of shades and undertones (43!) means you're more likely to find something that perfectly matches your skin tone.
What our reviewer says
“In my opinion, this foundation is what the clean beauty community has been begging for. It’s full coverage, it lasts all day, and it contains tons of skin-loving ingredients like sweet almond oil, aloe vera, grapeseed oil, and so many more. If you want lighter coverage, mix a pea size amount of the foundation with your moisturizer,” says Frye.
Best compact: Kjaer Weis Cream Foundation
Pros
- Sweet almond oil is excellent for healing skin
- Contains some certified organic ingredients
- Refillable
Cons
- Pricey
Finish:Satin
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:15
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:Green teaJojoba oil
I adore using compacts. It makes me feel like I’m a very sophisticated lady who keeps all her makeup pristine and in perfect condition. I especially adore using this compact. The cream formula slides onto the skin in the most delicious way. Plus its refillable, so while the price point is higher, you can use it long term.
Best for on-the-go: Wander Beauty Nude Illusion Liquid Foundation
Pros
- Black currant fruit extract is high in vitamin C for collagen production
Cons
- The applicator can get gunky
Finish:Dewy
Coverage:Medium
Shade range:12
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeFragrance-free
Ingredient highlights:NiacinamideHyaluronic acidLotus extractCentella asiatica extract
This plush formula is flooded with hydrating, soothing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, lotus extract, and centella asiatica extract. It also contains healthy aging ingredients such as brightening niacinamide and black currant extract, which is high in collagen-boosting vitamin C. It’s ideal for on-the-go usage thanks to its compact packaging that has a built-in applicator.
How we picked
Healthy aging ingredients
Every single one of these formulas comes with active ingredients that target the needs of aging skin, such as fine lines, dark spots, dryness, and increased sensitivity.
Diversity
We only featured products that had a wide range of hues. Most collections on this list feature double-digit shade ranges, plus unique undertone options too.
Variety
Not everyone is looking for the same thing out of a foundation, so we wanted to give you plenty of options—from liquid to stick, sheer to full coverage, and everything in between.
Testing
These recs come personally tested by me, our beauty team, or trusted professionals. Additionally, they also come with tons of positive user reviews.
How to pick a foundation that works for mature skin
There is so much variety and nuance with foundation. It's like finding a pair of jeans—the shopping journey is a real challenge sometimes, but the end result is very much worth it. You can make the shopping process easier on yourself by knowing the scope of what's out there and having an idea of what you're looking for. Here, some considerations:
- Skin tone: While there is certainly room for improvement, the beauty space has become more inclusive than it was a few years ago, especially in terms of shade range. Shop brands that offer a wide range of shades—both for your own benefit and to support this standard.
- Undertone: Undertones make all the difference. When you find a shade that technically matches your tone, but it still looks off when you wear it, it's likely a mismatched undertone. Getting to know your undertone will help you determine whether warm, cool, or neutral shades are the best for you. Once you know this, then you can select depth, finish, etc. Here's a helpful undertone quiz to get you started.
- Texture preference: This will be entirely personal to your tastes. However, those with mature skin tend to fare better with hydrating creams, liquids, serums, or tinted moisturizers—as they help cushion the skin and make it less likely the formula will settle into wrinkles. However, you should experiment with different textures (cream, powder, liquid, etc.) to find your favorite.
- Finish: Finish matters and is again very personal. Some folks like that megawatt shine, while others prefer the smoothness of matte. The best finishes for mature skin tend to be those that are dewy, satin, or even shiny, as they help the skin appear more vibrant.
- Coverage: This can range from barely there to full face.
Tips for applying foundation to mature skin
Applying foundation on mature skin is more or less the same as applying foundation on skin of any age (speaking of, if you want some tips on that, check out our guide to applying foundation). But for mature skin in particular, there are some tweaks you can make to the routine to make your foundation go the extra mile (and not settle into fine lines!).
Prep is everything.
Makeup lies better on clean, hydrated, smooth skin—so before you start your makeup routine, you need to do your skin care routine. For day-to-day, that should be cleansing, hydrating, and SPF at a minimum. But for more special occasions, we recommend doing the full spread: cleanser, exfoliation, calming toner, hydrating serum (like a hyaluronic acid serum), face moisturizer, SPF, primer.
Use a hydrating, plumping primer.
While primer is optional, it can help foundation lie better and last longer. This can be helpful for those with mature skin, as it will help keep the foundation from settling into fine lines. The good news is that modern formulations are chock-full of skin care ingredients that help plump the skin, smooth fine lines, and fade discoloration.
Apply in sections and thin layers.
You can always apply more—and it's much harder to remove formula once it's already on the skin. The best way to avoid overdoing it is to layer on the foundation in thin coats. Then do second passes in the areas that warrant it.
Use whatever tool you feel comfortable with.
Fingers, sponges, brushes, oh my! In our book, they're all useful depending on the type of formulation and your comfort. For example, liquids and creams are pretty flexible—they work with almost all applicators. Sticks should usually be blended with fingers or sponges. Powders often require brushes.
Don't be afraid to use multiple shades.
The face isn't a flat canvas of one color—it has multiple shades. For skin to look its most natural, you may want to utilize a few shades of foundation to create the inherent dimension present on the skin.
Use concealer as needed.
If you have any areas that need extra attention, concealers are your friend. Concealers are usually thicker with denser pigment, so they're better suited for things like dark under-eye circles, blemishes, and age spots.
FAQ
What foundation type is best for mature skin?
Foundations with a liquid consistency—be that creams, liquids, tinted moisturizer, or serums—are usually better for those with mature skin. For better results, look for options that include hydrating ingredients, which will help keep your skin looking supple too.
Should mature skin use matte or dewy foundation?
While you should feel empowered to wear whatever finish you prefer, dewy finishes usually look better on mature skin. Matte foundations are less forgiving and show fine lines more readily. Dewy finishes reflect light and offer a blurring effect.
How do you apply foundation so it doesn't settle into wrinkles?
The most effective way to keep foundation from settling into wrinkles is to prep the skin with a smoothing primer. Primer, while not a mandatory step, can help plump fine lines, even texture, and enhance foundation longevity.
The takeaway
It's important to cater to your skin's unique needs at every stage in life—especially as you age. This is true of skin care and makeup! For foundations, look for hydrating numbers that are infused with healthy aging ingredients that help treat the skin while you wear it.