As the blazing summer sun gives way to breezy fall days, it’s the perfect time for an Ayurvedic reset.

As an Ayurvedic practitioner, I see fall as a time to pacify accumulated Pitta (hot/fire) dosha to harness the fresh Vata (air/cool) energy of the new season.

In Ayurveda, Pitta represents the fire and heat of summer. Come fall, the cool, dry air and shorter days should help clear excess Pitta dosha from the body. If we enter the season with excess Pitta, though, we can combust into symptoms like irritability, inflammation, rashes, and fatigue. If we don't let go of it, we can go through fall feeling anxious, overwhelmed, and burnt out.

Use the following restorative rituals to flow from summer to fall feeling refreshed, renewed, and ready to embrace the beauty of autumn.