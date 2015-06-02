11 Yoga Poses To Harness The Power Of The Full Moon

­The full moon is a time to release what no longer serves us, inviting an expansion of our minds and bodies. During the cycle of the moon each month, we can use the new moon to plant seeds of intention, and revisit again at the height of full moon so that they might come to fruition.

After consulting with our resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, I’ve put together 11 yoga poses to expand and release — two major cosmic themes under any given full moon. With tonight’s full moon (June 2) falling in Sagittarius, it’s also a time to harness your inner adventurer and bring forth your bold and fearless self.

Yoga helps to release tension stored in the subtle, energetic body, so that you can open yourself up to receive all the celestial gifts the full moon has to offer. You can perform these poses as a sequence, or on their own as part of your own practice. Just be sure to warm up your spine with Cat/Cow postures and Sun Salutations before you begin — many of these poses are big heart openers and lengthening backbends to help you create space.