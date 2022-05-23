5 Yoga Poses That Feel Soothing To The Mind & Body (Prenatal Friendly)

Ah, motherhood. Pregnancy is a beautiful time, but it can also come with aches, pains, and downright uncomfortable moments. So what can you do to have a more relaxing nine months? Yoga!

As exhausted as you might be, exercising during pregnancy is important for you, your baby, and your birthing experience. Yoga is a safe and effective practice for pregnant women because in addition to offering relief, research shows that in some cases it can help lead to improvements in pregnancy and labor outcomes.