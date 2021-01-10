Always Want To Sleep In? 8 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

I knew I had a morning problem when I read through my phone's screen time report. My most-used app wasn't Instagram, Photos, or Chrome—it was my Clock. "How could that be when I only set two alarms a day max?" I wondered. Then it hit me: It was all those times I'd pressed the snooze button, stealing a little extra sleep, minute by minute, until over an hour had passed and I was officially late to the day.

Yikes. But, hey, I'm not alone! Research shows that the majority of adults report waking up feeling tired at least one day a week—especially during the pandemic. Of course, there are many things that can cause that drowsy, lethargic feeling in the morning. The good news is that most of them are preventable.

Here are some expert takes on 8 of the main reasons you and I might be waking up more tired than when we went to bed, and what to do about them: