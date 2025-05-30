Advertisement
5 Goals (Beyond Weight Loss) That Will Improve Your Metabolism
Setting health goals can be a helpful way to push yourself to prioritize your well-being. Time and time again, though, lose weight tops people's lists in bold, highlighted, and underlined letters.
We can definitely point fingers at toxic diet culture for the prevalence of this resolution. But many people also want to lose weight in the name of health. Just keep in mind, weight loss isn't a health outcome in itself—because being thin doesn't equal being healthy. So it's time to rethink what you want to address by losing weight.
We encourage you to shift your focus away from weight loss and toward improving your overall metabolic health.
To help you in this transition, we rounded up actionable (and even enjoyable) goals you can set instead that will have a powerful impact on your metabolism—and may even help you lose some stubborn fat in the process.
But first, what exactly is metabolic health?
Metabolic health captures how smoothly and efficiently energy-producing processes are running in the body. Blood sugar and cholesterol levels, blood pressure, triglycerides, and waist circumference (a proxy for belly fat) are all measurable ways to evaluate your metabolic health.
All of our goals help improve at least one of these markers of metabolic health.
Eat 30 different plants a week
Eating more plants can improve your metabolic health in multiple ways. These foods, especially nonstarchy veggies, provide an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients and are a good source of fiber.
Getting the recommended 21-38 grams1 of fiber daily should be a breeze if you adopt this approach. Fiber plays an important role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels and lowering cholesterol (or keeping it in a healthy range).
The American Gut Project also shows that eating 30+ plants a week is the magic number for improving the health of the gut microbiome. Gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, previously told us that, "Each individual plant [we eat] is feeding different families of microbes, and a variety of microbes within an ecosystem, including the gut ecosystem, is a measure of health. Variety on our plates translates into variety within our gut microbiomes, and that ends up becoming a win."
And research shows that not having a diverse microbiome2 is linked to poor metabolic health.
Aim for (a minimum of) 100 grams of protein daily
Eating enough protein is absolutely crucial for satiety and for body recomposition (think fat loss and muscle gain or preservation). And most people—especially women—have been woefully underconsuming protein.
So a general baseline for metabolic health and longevity, you should aim to get at least 100 grams of protein daily. If you want to get more into the nitty-gritty, moderately active adults need between 0.7 and 1 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight daily (use the higher end of that range if you're more active).
Clinical nutritionist Kelly LeVeque has been working with clients for over a decade, and she previously told us that, "When you eat enough protein, you really don't care what the other stuff you're eating is. You're so satisfied that the cravings hit the floor."
If 100 grams of protein seems like a big number to you, don't fret. Just try bumping up a typical serving of animal proteins from 3-4 ounces to 6-8 ounces. For reference, a 6-ounce chicken breast3 packs in just over 40 grams of protein.
Strength train at least 2 days a week
Strength (or resistance) training means that you're working your muscles against a force. That force could be your own body weight, dumbbells, weight machines, a heavy load of laundry, or even young children.
This type of exercise is essential for maintaining and especially building muscle mass. And every aspect of your health improves by having stronger muscles.
Muscles are very efficient at using energy and helping blood sugar levels stay in the optimal range. Having low levels of muscle mass is a risk factor for metabolic syndrome4, Type 2 diabetes5, and heart complications.
The American College of Sports Medicine 6recommends including at least two days of strength training a week that work all major muscle groups (like your glutes, hamstrings, back, shoulders, abdomen, etc.).
Not quite sure where to start? Check out our comprehensive guide to strength training here.
Walk your way to at least 8,000 steps daily
Walking is such a straightforward way to up your physical activity. And looking at step count encourages prioritizing movement throughout the day—not just an hour-long gym session.
Research shows a significant benefit to overall health for people who get 8,000 steps daily7. But if you're really looking for metabolic benefits like lowering waist circumference and body fat percentage, then you may want to bump up your goal to 10,000-12,000 steps daily. While it varies, 10,000 steps is about the equivalent of walking 5 miles.
Sleep soundly for 7-9 hours a night
Not getting enough quality sleep messes with your metabolic health. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, but in general, falling short of seven to nine hours (even if it's just for a week or two) impacts blood sugar levels8, increases your appetite, and leads you to make less healthy food selections.
Not to mention, working out does not sound appealing if you're sleep-deprived.
Many mindbodygreen editors rely on their Oura Ring to track their sleep and identify problem areas interfering with getting the best shut-eye they can.
Overall, it's important to practice good sleep hygiene by avoiding screens an hour or more before bed, cooling the temperature in your room, and blocking out lights.
You can also try a sleep supplement to help you relax (here are our favorites).
The takeaway
It's time to ditch the nondescript goal of losing weight. Instead, look at the health outcome you want to improve (i.e., your metabolic health) and the daily science-backed strategies that will make a difference (like eating 30+ plants a week, strength training, and sleeping well) regardless of your weight.
