But like any measurement, this is only one part of the equation when it comes to full body composition, and therefore overall health. This equation shouldn’t be used to diagnose any kind of health condition, but rather serve as an estimate of body fat percentage for those who want to know and don’t have access to something like a DEXA scan.

It's also worth noting here that you should avoid taking waist measurements during times like postpartum months, bloating or digestion troubles, and so on. You want to aim for a natural, typical measurement to get your most accurate results.

As for lean muscle mass, Lyon notes recommends tracking how many push-ups or squats you can do. It's far from a perfect science (and there's not a set range to reference), but it may be helpful to gauge your improvement. Let's remember: Your muscles need to feel "fatigued" in order to grow. If your muscles take longer and longer to feel that fatigue, it's a pretty good sign you're growing your muscle mass.

You may also consider getting some blood work done at your physician’s office or through an elective service. Lyon suggests some of the measurements, especially those related to glucose, insulin, and triglycerides, may help you determine what range of skeletal muscle mass you have.

“What becomes really important to understand is where they are and making improvements,” Lyon says. So don’t get too caught up in the numbers if you can help it. No measurement of body composition is a perfect indicator of overall health. Finally, if you are concerned about your lean muscle mass or want to learn more specific info, it's always a good idea to visit your healthcare provider.