“I am 54 and going through the lovely gift of menopause. I have tried so many products, but (frustratingly) nothing has worked. I walk 2-3 miles every day, [lift] weights 3 days a week, and ride a bike 2 days a week for 10 to 15 miles. I also do my best to eat a very healthy diet. My weight would not budge and continue to rise. I was in tears. I saw an ad for mindbodygreen and decided to try probiotic+ and the metabolism+. I’m amazed. It is a slow process, which is the healthy way. Since I’ve started, I have lost 6 pounds. I’m thrilled because I am actually losing weight. I feel good it works naturally, no jitters. If you are in a similar situation, give it a try.”*