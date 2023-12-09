Skip to Content
Women's Health

These Women Found An Effective Solution For Stubborn Menopause Belly Fat*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University.
It’s not just in your head—managing your weight during menopause (and in your postmenopause years) is just harder. Declining estrogen levels create an internal landscape that favors fat accumulation (especially in the belly), muscle loss, and even unfavorable blood sugar and cholesterol levels. 

And if you’re also stressed out—from this weight gain, hot flashes, or disrupted sleep—your stress hormone cortisol can also increase. High cortisol levels can slow your metabolism and promote overeating.   

But (please believe us!) it’s not doom and gloom. It’s just biology. And once there’s an understanding of what’s happening in the body, you can take action to improve your metabolic health. 

Metabolism supplements can work (if you pick the right one) 

Ok, so we’re not trying to skip over the importance of a strong diet and exercise. Eating enough protein and incorporating strength training is the absolute foundation for fat loss and muscle gain during menopause. But a smart supplementation can also help. And that’s where mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ comes in. 

This supplement delivers five clinically studied ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and caffeine and EGCG from green tea—to promote a healthy body composition, neuroendocrine hormone balance, appetite regulation, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.*

Studies show that grains of paradise is an especially potent ingredient for reducing visceral fat in your midsection.* 

Research indicates that after taking these ingredients (in the amounts metabolism+ provides) for four weeks, you could expect better appetite control, reduced belly fat, and increased metabolic performance.*† And after six weeks, it can help decrease weight by 4%.*† 

Still on the fence? Many women have found that extra weight loss support they’ve been looking for in metabolism+. Here's what they’re saying. 

I’m impressed!

“I’ve been taking this for three months now. I like the fact that it brings me energy and focus while losing some belly fat. It takes time though. Do not expect [results] to be immediate! In my very specific case, I had to also watch what I was eating so it’s no miracle pill.”*

–Daniela G. 

Amazing product

“I am 54 and going through the lovely gift of menopause. I have tried so many products, but (frustratingly) nothing has worked. I walk 2-3 miles every day, [lift] weights 3 days a week, and ride a bike 2 days a week for 10 to 15 miles. I also do my best to eat a very healthy diet. My weight would not budge and continue to rise. I was in tears. I saw an ad for mindbodygreen and decided to try probiotic+ and the metabolism+. I’m amazed. It is a slow process, which is the healthy way. Since I’ve started, I have lost 6 pounds. I’m thrilled because I am actually losing weight. I feel good it works naturally, no jitters. If you are in a similar situation, give it a try.”*

–Clara M. 

Goodbye to my afternoon slump and snacking

“As a nutritionist, I’m always looking for things to help my clients achieve their goals—typically through clean eating, exercise, and mindfulness. But sometimes we need a little extra help! I tried this out for myself to see how it worked before I recommended it to clients, and it is the only thing I’ve tried that has not only curbed my hunger between lunch and dinner but also helped my energy in the afternoon without feeling jittery like some products can do.

While I was happy with my weight prior, I’ve also noticed a reduction in visceral body fat that I didn’t know I had. At 50 years old, sometimes I felt like I could look at a cookie and gain 5 pounds but that is no longer the case. Highly recommend!”*

–L R. 

Love this metabolism supplement

“I love this metabolism supplement because after turning 55 years old I found I couldn't keep my weight down just by exercise and healthy clean eating. I take this daily and I feel it helps me stay at the weight I was 5 years ago.”*

-Jill H 

The takeaway

The diet and exercise routine that kept your weight stable before you hit menopause may not have the same effect after. And a targeted, science-backed supplement for metabolic health, like metabolism+, may be exactly what your body needs to finally let go of that stubborn belly fat.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
†Benefits assume daily use and are evidence-based estimates rooted in clinical science at the ingredient level. Individual results may vary.

