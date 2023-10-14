As strength training finally gets its flowers, more and more people start to realize that the exercise plan won’t automatically make you “bulk up.” (You can read more about that myth here.) Nor does it mean you must pound protein shakes and commit to bland, grilled chicken to fit a certain mold.

The image associated with weight training is increasingly blurred (largely in part to more women entering the space), yet according to functional medicine doctor Gabrielle Lyon, D.O., we still have one misconception to shatter: Women over 50 cannot drastically improve their fitness.

“[Women] think they can't achieve great body composition through menopause,” Lyon tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast. But this could not be more false—below, Lyon busts the common myth and provides a few muscle-building tips.