Wrinkles are unavoidable. And that’s a good thing. Not only are they a normal part of the aging process, but they’re just a natural part of how skin moves and functions. Without the skin’s ability to fold, crinkle, and be dynamic, the face would look lifeless and wax-like. Personally, I don’t care for that sort of look. I want my skin to look vibrant and full of energy!

However, where a lot of folks have a bit of (understandable) aging anxiety is around deep-set, static wrinkles. These are the lines that are more permanently etched into the skin. And they don’t really contribute to a complexion looking particularly energetic.