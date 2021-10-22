The 12-3-30 Workout: Is This The Best Routine For Longevity & Overall Health?
If you’ve spiraled down a TikTok rabbit hole in the past few months (I’m right there with you), chances are you’ve come across the 12-3-30 workout. The simple walking method went viral as soon as health and beauty influencer Lauren Giraldo raved about the idea back in November of 2020—and given its utter simplicity, it has exploded right off the For You Page and landed in the laps of trusted doctors and experts, including integrative medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D.
But let’s back up: What is this workout method, and is it really the best (read: most efficient) walking routine of them all? Shah recently discussed her thoughts over on Instagram, and we’d be remiss not to share.
What is the 12-3-30 method?
Here’s the gist: You walk on the treadmill at a 12% incline, at three miles per hour, for 30 minutes. For some, this workout might seem like (excuse the pun) a walk in the park; for others, it’s a more unrealistic endeavor. Allow Shah to explain.
Benefits.
“30 minutes a day is a good goal for movement,” Shah writes on Instagram. However, she notes that you don’t necessarily need to dedicate all of those 30 minutes to the gym. “Even if you don’t work out on a treadmill and you just move around all day for a total of 10 to 20,000 steps—that is enough of a workout. You really don’t have to have a formal or gym workout, at least cardio-wise.”
So if a 30-minute treadmill walk fits into your schedule—great! But just know that you can reap the cardio-benefits from NEAT movement (or non-exercise activity thermogenesis), as well.
Aside from the cardio itself, the incline plays a significant role: “Walking up a hill is a great cardiovascular exercise and also has some resistance built in as you are walking [on an] incline,” says Shah. In fact, research has shown resistance training is top notch for healthy aging and longevity—Shah says you might want to incorporate proper strength training as well to increase muscle mass, but the incline is a great start.
Drawbacks.
probiotic+
The major drawback for Shah? Accessibility. “I like the emphasis on movement, but I don’t like the emphasis on having equipment,” she notes. Theoretically, you could walk up a hill outdoors for 30 minutes, but if that’s not possible and you don’t have access to a treadmill, you’re sort of stuck.
Not to fret: Shah tweaks the method a bit and recommends a 30 minute (“ideally outdoor”) walk, coupled with 12 resistance exercises. That way, you’re still reaping the benefits of cardio and strength training, just not at the same time. To top off the regimen (and insert the “3” into the 12-3-30), she says you can embark on a three-day circadian fast, if you’re partial to time-restricted eating.
The verdict.
The 12-3-30 workout includes great components for overall health and longevity: cardio and resistance training. Is it the best routine for your health? It’s hard to say, as everyone has different schedules and access to equipment. But any TikTok trend that encourages movement in general is one Shah can get behind: “Remember, any exercise is better than no exercise,” she says.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.