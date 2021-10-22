“30 minutes a day is a good goal for movement,” Shah writes on Instagram. However, she notes that you don’t necessarily need to dedicate all of those 30 minutes to the gym. “Even if you don’t work out on a treadmill and you just move around all day for a total of 10 to 20,000 steps—that is enough of a workout. You really don’t have to have a formal or gym workout, at least cardio-wise.”

So if a 30-minute treadmill walk fits into your schedule—great! But just know that you can reap the cardio-benefits from NEAT movement (or non-exercise activity thermogenesis), as well.

Aside from the cardio itself, the incline plays a significant role: “Walking up a hill is a great cardiovascular exercise and also has some resistance built in as you are walking [on an] incline,” says Shah. In fact, research has shown resistance training is top notch for healthy aging and longevity—Shah says you might want to incorporate proper strength training as well to increase muscle mass, but the incline is a great start.