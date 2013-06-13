mindbodygreen

10 Benefits of Bone Broth + Gut-Healing Recipe

Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor By Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor
Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and received her doctorate in medicine from the LSU Health Sciences Center.

From the beginning of time (well, at least since there's been fire), man has been eating bone broth. Have you ever wondered why?

I’m sure you remember your mother or grandmother telling you to make sure to eat your chicken soup when you were sick. And likely when you did, you actually felt better. Have you ever wondered why?

I recommend everyone make bone broth and incorporate it into your dietary routine. Here’s why.

1. It heals a leaky gut.

The gelatin in bone broth protects and heals the mucosal lining of the digestive tract and helps aid in the digestion of nutrients.

2. Fights infections such as colds and flu.

A study published in the journal Chest shows eating chicken soup during a respiratory infection reduces the number of white blood cells, which are the cells that cause flu and cold symptoms.

3. Reduces joint pain and inflammation.

The glucosamine in bone broth can actually stimulate the growth of new collagen, repair damaged joints and reduce pain and inflammation.

4. Produces gorgeous skin, hair and nails.

The collagen and gelatin in bone broth supports hair growth and helps to keep your nails strong.

5. Helps with bone formation, growth and repair.

The calcium, magnesium and phosphorus in bone broth helps our bones to grow and repair.

6. Saves you money.

Homemade bone broth is cheaper and healthier than store bought.

7. Super easy to make.

All you need is a crockpot. Throw all of the ingredients into the crockpot and it cooks while you sleep.

8. Healthier than buying supplements.

Homemade bone broth contains all nutrients and minerals found in bones and tendons rather than just one or two found in pills. Slow cooking preserves the nutrients better than the high heat extraction used to make supplements.

9. Fights inflammation.

Bone broth is very high in the anti-inflammatory amino acids glycine and proline.

10. Promotes sleep and calms the mind.

The amino acid glycine found in bone broth can be very calming.

Gut-Healing Chicken Broth Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 organic whole chicken
  • 8 c of water
  • 4 -6 stalks of celery, finely chopped
  • ½ white or yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 inch ginger root, finely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Place all of the above ingredients in a crockpot and cook on low heat for 8 -10 hours.

I like to cook mine until the meat is falling away from the bones.

I make this just before bed and it’s ready and hot for breakfast.

You can store any excess broth in the freezer and defrost for a later time.

