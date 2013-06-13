10 Benefits of Bone Broth + Gut-Healing Recipe

From the beginning of time (well, at least since there's been fire), man has been eating bone broth. Have you ever wondered why?

I’m sure you remember your mother or grandmother telling you to make sure to eat your chicken soup when you were sick. And likely when you did, you actually felt better. Have you ever wondered why?

I recommend everyone make bone broth and incorporate it into your dietary routine. Here’s why.

1. It heals a leaky gut.

The gelatin in bone broth protects and heals the mucosal lining of the digestive tract and helps aid in the digestion of nutrients.

2. Fights infections such as colds and flu.

A study published in the journal Chest shows eating chicken soup during a respiratory infection reduces the number of white blood cells, which are the cells that cause flu and cold symptoms.

3. Reduces joint pain and inflammation.

The glucosamine in bone broth can actually stimulate the growth of new collagen, repair damaged joints and reduce pain and inflammation.

4. Produces gorgeous skin, hair and nails.

The collagen and gelatin in bone broth supports hair growth and helps to keep your nails strong.

5. Helps with bone formation, growth and repair.

The calcium, magnesium and phosphorus in bone broth helps our bones to grow and repair.

6. Saves you money.

Homemade bone broth is cheaper and healthier than store bought.

7. Super easy to make.

All you need is a crockpot. Throw all of the ingredients into the crockpot and it cooks while you sleep.

8. Healthier than buying supplements.

Homemade bone broth contains all nutrients and minerals found in bones and tendons rather than just one or two found in pills. Slow cooking preserves the nutrients better than the high heat extraction used to make supplements.

9. Fights inflammation.

Bone broth is very high in the anti-inflammatory amino acids glycine and proline.

10. Promotes sleep and calms the mind.

The amino acid glycine found in bone broth can be very calming.

Gut-Healing Chicken Broth Recipe

Ingredients: