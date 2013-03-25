DIY: Use Baking Soda To Exfoliate Your Skin
Baking soda is a miracle in a can. It’s been used for hundreds of years for cleaning, washing, baking, and even facials.
It’s one of my all time favorite ways to exfoliate my skin the natural way because it's so gentle. And it’s literally pennies on the dollar.
As well as being alkaline, this miraculous powder softens the sebum and debris allowing for a cleaner face. This process is called desincrustation in esthetics.
My favorite facial in the kitchen recipe:
- 1 TBSP of Baking soda
- A few drops of water
- 1 vitamin e soft liquid gel pill (optional)
(Feel free to add a drop or two of your favorite essential oil. If you are pregnant, it’s best to avoid this step or consult your physician first.)
After you’ve cleansed your face with warm water and an eco-friendly soap, make a paste in a small glass bowl with the 1 TBSP of baking soda, a few drops of water, and the vitamin e pill. (Puncture a small hole with a fork or needle and squeeze oil into mixture.)
Once the paste is a nice consistency—not too thick or too runny—apply to damp face. Rub in small circular motions over the forehead, cheeks, nose crevices, chin, and even the lips, avoiding the eye area.
Gently exfoliate for 2 to 3 minutes, then rise with warm water until there is no granulation on the face. Pat face dry with a clean towel, and then tone the skin immediately after the treatment to close your pores.
Some toners I like:
- Rose water
- Homemade Green tea spray Witch Hazel
- 100 percent pure toners
- Great Moisturizers:
- Derma e Vitamin A cream
- Juice Beauty
- Pure Aragan oil
- Giovanni replenishing facial moisturizer
Complete with a moisturizer.
Enjoy by yourself or with a partner!
