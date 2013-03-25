DIY: Use Baking Soda To Exfoliate Your Skin

Baking soda is a miracle in a can. It’s been used for hundreds of years for cleaning, washing, baking, and even facials.

It’s one of my all time favorite ways to exfoliate my skin the natural way because it's so gentle. And it’s literally pennies on the dollar.

As well as being alkaline, this miraculous powder softens the sebum and debris allowing for a cleaner face. This process is called desincrustation in esthetics.

My favorite facial in the kitchen recipe: