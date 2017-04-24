Want To Manifest More Money? Make Sure You Have The Right Crystals

And no, it's not nearly as expensive as you think. In fact, a unicorn latte costs more than buying one of each! Yulia aptly notes that both ruby and emerald are available as very affordable tumbled stones. "Emerald carries energies of heart-opening abundance while Ruby is powerfully grounding and stabilizing," she said. In other words, they're the dynamic duo that helps keep you open to new experiences while grounding you in the wisdom of what you already know.

Yulia suggests a ritual using both stones at the same time. "To open yourself up to abundant flow, meditate with an emerald laid on your heart center and a ruby placed right below your spine. This combination is extremely stabilizing and empowers your ability to be generous with your resources and gifts, a vital aspect for tapping into the flow of abundance. It's really true: The more you give away, the more you receive."

How you use your crystals is just as important as having them. To find out more about where to place crystals in your home, we consulted feng shui expert Dana Claudat, who personally loves crystals and has a few suggestions on how to optimize their powers. According to Dana, the financial quarters of the home are on the far left of the doorway. The next time you walk into your home, think about what that space is for you. Consider keeping your crystals and/or doing some of the rituals mentioned there. If the space feels stagnant, take time to tidy up and clear the energy of the space by burning sage. Since crystals contain energy and vibrations unto themselves, it's very important to make sure they're charged, cleared, and cleaned often. To charge crystals, you can rub them between your hands, bring them to a moon ceremony, put them in plants, or bathe them in moonlight. Sound baths, breath work, saging, and other practices will work too.

One of the main themes here is not to limit yourself, and to remain open to receive. Some of these things are indirect: You may not get a raise right away! Be patient with the work. It's also important to recognize that space and time are one: So if you're given the gift of more free time, it might be what you choose to do with that time that ultimately manifests your dream project, ideal salary, or both.