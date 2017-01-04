What To Eat To Have A Great Poop

Hippocrates said it, and I must agree: All health begins in our gut! How is your gut? And more importantly—how is your poop?

You don't need to spend money for a fancy microbiome test. You simply need to stand up and look at the toilet next time you have a bowel movement. Is your poop soft and snake-shaped, or is it hard and pebbly?

Our colon is home to 100 trillion bacteria, yeasts, and parasites that either help us run our bodies more effectively or gum up them up, making us feel poorly. Having the right mix of microbes makes it much more likely that our biochemistry is happily humming along. Our energy is up, our mood is good, and we feel great. But if we have the wrong mix of microbes, the transit time through our bowels slows. The stool becomes hard and dry. We are more likely to have excessive inflammation and less effective processing and elimination of toxins.

Constipation is a very common problem today. Many children have severe constipation, passing small, hard, pebbly stool. It is not uncommon for people to tell me that they may have a bowel movement once a week or less. Those people are usually miserable. More belly pain. More headaches. More problem with severe menstrual cramps. More problems with erectile dysfunction. And a lot more irritability.

Are you one of those people who have been pooping rocks for much too long? Here are a few things you can do to get things moving along more smoothly. The goal is to have a soft, snakelike poop every day—or even two or three times a day!