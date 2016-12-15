The Tantric Principles Of Conscious Lovemaking

The distinction between sex and conscious lovemaking is that the latter goes beyond the physical. You are penetrating each other’s hearts and souls, not just finding short-lived pleasure in friction and routine.

A conscious lover tunes into their beloved. They notice their beloved's movements, the flush of their skin, their breath and heart rate, the tremors or moans. They tune into the energy of their beloved and respond with passion and love.

While you may have a healthy curiosity, a desire to experiment, learning and practicing conscious sex is like opening your eyes for the first time. You won't be able to close them or forget what you have seen (or felt or tasted) ever again. This is the power of tantric sex—of conscious sex. This is the power of making love by embodying love.

Open your eyes with these four steps.