Rough sex can be really fun if you're looking to spice things up with some role play and explore new things. Sometimes when a person has a Type-A personality or has a lot of power in their daily lives (i.e. The Boss), they like to be more submissive and let her partner take control in the bedroom. This is perfectly normal. And yes, rough sex, when you're doing it for the right reasons in the right way, can deepen your connection to your partner. Here are a few rough sex techniques to try that are totally aligned with tantra.