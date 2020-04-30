6 Types Of Tantric Orgasm & How To Try Each One
Let's just start with the basics: Any orgasm is a good orgasm. But what most people with vulvas don't know is that you can experience six different kinds of orgasm through tantra. Here's everything you need to know about tantric orgasm and how to have one, or two, or 10.
What is a tantric orgasm?
Tantric orgasms are about rejecting shame, rejecting judgment, and breathing into the moment—whether you've never had an orgasm or have had thousands. Tantric sex, often considered "next-level" sex, is all about exploration, empowerment, and enjoyment. It's about taking the orgasm beyond just the physical.
Orgasms are important spiritually because they get you out of your head and into your body. At the moment of orgasm, you lose your ego—the sense of being isolated from the source. The state of orgasm is also a state of very high energy—like an electricity that runs from your genitals through your spine and whole nervous system. This is what gives you that "orgasmic glow" all day—the sexual chi charge that comes from inside.
How to have each type of tantric orgasm:
1. The clitoral orgasm
It's called sahajoli, or "the thunderbolt," because the clitoris has over 8,000 nerve endings. That's significantly more than a penis! Activating these nerve endings creates an incredible amount of electricity. In tantra, this type of orgasm travels up the front of the body and feels like a "high note."
How to have one:
Circling, tapping, tugging, and rolling are all great techniques to play with. Circle the tip of the clitoris with the tip of your finger to stimulate arousal. Try moving from smaller circles to larger ones. Vary the pressure from a feather-light touch to pushing down harder.
Push down on the clit and make small push-and-pull strokes. Then slide your finger down the shaft of the clitoris. Use one finger or several as you tap, gently tug, and circle—it's all about what connects you to your clit. You may wish to try tantric masturbation to really get into it.
Many people say that direct clitoral stimulation is the "only" orgasm they can have. But if you learn other techniques and touches, you might find that clitoral orgasms create a great gateway to other types—and even multiple orgasms.
2. The vaginal orgasm
The vagina is called yoni in Sanskrit, which loosely translates to "a sacred space." In tantric philosophy, we approach the vagina from a place of the utmost love and respect, so yoni massage is a practice intended to truly honor the vagina owner and to give them selfless pleasure.
The vaginal orgasm centers around the cervix, which is, energetically, both psychological and spiritual. It's a full-on, no-holding-back orgasm. The energy of this orgasm travels through the center of the spine and activates at the heart—it feels more like a deep bass drum.
How to have one:
Focus on tantric Kegels and breathwork.
Start in a relaxed, comfortable position, and breathe deeply. Use your Bliss Breath: Constrict the back of your throat, inhale to create a whispering sound, then exhale and release that sound again. Continually take deep, slow, audible breaths.
This helps spread the orgasmic energy throughout your body. For this type of orgasm, you don't want the energy just in your clitoris. Deep breathing can help move that energy from the yoni to all parts of your body. (Here's more on how to have a full-body orgasm.)
A Kegel requires squeezing and releasing—tensing and relaxing your vaginal muscles. The secret to putting breath and body together to release this awesome orgasm is to squeeze on the inhale and then, retaining the squeeze, visualize the orgasm rising from the cervix to the crown of the head as a white light.
3. The G-spot orgasm
The original translations of the Ananga Ranga, a centuries-old Indian sex manual that draw on the Kama Sutra, refers specifically to the erotic area of the vaginal wall—the saspanda nadi. The G-spot is less a spot and more of an area that feels good when stimulated for some vulva owners.
How to have one:
To find the G-spot, curve your first two fingers like the letter C and slide them into the vagina. Feel for a little soft spongy piece of skin behind the clitoris. You can massage it by making a come-hither movement with your curved fingers. Vary between fast and slow strokes. You can also tickle the clit simultaneously at the tip or place pressure on or above the pubic bone.
Don't be surprised if this type of stimulation leads to a sudden explosion of wetness, or ejaculation. The liquid that accompanies some orgasms is called amrita, or "nectar of the goddess," and it's sacred. (Here's how to make a woman squirt, if you'd like to learn more about squirting.)
4. The nipple-gasm
Shyama puja is a sensual breast massage considered an empowering activity for people with vulvas. Shyama is the tantric goddess of the heart. It's said that arousing pleasure through the breasts and nipples awakens that goddess responsible for love and bonding.
Some scientific studies back up these ancient traditions: Nipple play activates the same nerve cortex as clitoral and genital stimulation, suggesting it can absolutely be a site for orgasmic pleasure. You can use this as a self-pleasuring practice, massaging yourself with coconut oil in the shower, or you can bring it to the bedroom with your partner.
How to have one:
Begin by touching your belly. Start with strokes around the belly, rib cage, and in between the breasts to tease yourself. Take your time stirring up sexual energy before getting to the breasts and nipples.
The big secret for this massage is edging, which is finding the edge of pleasure and teasing until the body responds by begging for more. Go slowly. Don't pressure yourself to get the end result.
Once you just can't wait anymore, start by tracing the areola with a feather-light touch until the nipples become erect. Then, start gently pinching.
When your body starts responding, continue to massage yourself while doing Kegels. Just keep drawing that energy up to the breasts. This makes a full circle of orgasmic energy in your whole body.
5. Multiple orgasms
Tantra is not about having one big orgasm and you're done. You can teach yourself to have multiple orgasms, and in tantric sex, even men can have multiple orgasms.
How to have them:
Using the techniques and touches that have worked best—that is, given you an orgasm in the past—practice "going for it" as soon as you've relaxed, just a little, from the first orgasm.
You may need to mix things up. According to the 2010 National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior, women with vulvas are more likely to orgasm when they engage in a variety of sexual acts and specifically when a mix of both oral sex and vaginal intercourse are included.
When we are teasing ourselves, edging our pleasure, and moving our orgasmic energy throughout our bodies, our orgasms can become like waves moving through every vertebra. After you learn to edge and tease your orgasms, you can release into full-body and multiple orgasms.
6. The energy orgasm.
Simply put, energy orgasms happen when you have unlocked that kundalini sex energy, and it flows freely on command. This is about creating multiple waves of orgasmic feeling, not about writhing in physical ecstasy when you're stuck in traffic. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to have an energy orgasm.
Remember, tantric methods aren't about one quick orgasm. Once you've learned to engage your mind and body and focus on pleasure and moving energy, you'll be able to release all that orgasmic energy at will.