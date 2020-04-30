Tantric orgasms are about rejecting shame, rejecting judgment, and breathing into the moment—whether you've never had an orgasm or have had thousands. Tantric sex, often considered "next-level" sex, is all about exploration, empowerment, and enjoyment. It's about taking the orgasm beyond just the physical.

Orgasms are important spiritually because they get you out of your head and into your body. At the moment of orgasm, you lose your ego—the sense of being isolated from the source. The state of orgasm is also a state of very high energy—like an electricity that runs from your genitals through your spine and whole nervous system. This is what gives you that "orgasmic glow" all day—the sexual chi charge that comes from inside.