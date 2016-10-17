Have More Sex + 6 Other Ways To Balance Your Immune System & Calm Inflammation

Whether in the form of the fatal heart attack that happens every 60 seconds or the 50 million Americans living with autoimmune diseases, inflammation is an epidemic.

When balanced, your immune system's inflammatory response will save your life. Injuries and infections are healed with the power of balanced inflammation. Conversely, when your immune system is unbalanced, it is a perpetual fire, affecting every cell of your body.

Imbalance breeds destruction. Just as the earth's climate is changing, an unbalanced immune system is turning against itself in the form of heart disease and autoimmunity. As above, so below.