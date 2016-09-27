The Anti-Inflammatory Diet I Recommend To ALL My Patients

I was recently in Greece and instantly fell in love with the Mediterranean diet. My family and I have adopted these healthy diet concepts over the last five years, but experiencing it firsthand gave me a completely different perspective.

And with so many health benefits and tasty food options, what's not to love?

This anti-inflammatory diet is recommended for patients with heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and depression to name a few.

It's associated with decreased cardiovascular disease, along with a healthy lifestyle. It reduces total cholesterol and improves LDL (bad cholesterol) with lower risk of recurrent heart disease and cardiac death.

It also decreases inflammatory markers and is shown to be linked to reduced risk of breast and colon cancer. It's also effective for treatment of hypertension, metabolic syndrome, and other inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

The Mediterranean diet is rich in vegetables and fruits, legumes, nuts, fish, and low-fat dairy. It's full of antioxidants, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and numerous sources of protein and minerals.

It's usually the diet I recommend for my diabetic, heart disease, and autoimmune patients who do not have any food allergies or intolerances.