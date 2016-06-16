15 Simple Ways To Create An Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle

1. Buy a home water filter.

Reverse-osmosis systems with a carbon filter are currently viewed as the most effective method.

2. Swap processed vegetable oils for high-quality oils.

Processed vegetable oils include corn, soy, and canola. Better-for-you oils: organic, cold-pressed extra virgin olive; macadamia; flax; avocado and coconut oils; and organic grass-fed ghee or butter.

3. Buy organic, non-GMO products.

I recommend using the EWG Shopping Guides for the “Clean 15/Dirty Dozen” and “Shoppers Guide to Avoiding GMOs."

4. Choose animal protein that is organic and grass-fed, or pastured.

And treat it like a side dish, not the main course.

5. Swap out processed, gluten-containing grains for root vegetables.

Try out sweet potato or yucca, or gluten-free ancient grains (e.g., quinoa, millet).

6. Eliminate pasteurized cow’s milk.

Opt for dairy-free nut or hemp milks instead. If you've confirmed you don’t have a sensitivity, goat's or sheep's milk or raw cow’s milk are better options.

7. Clean up your products.

Eliminate cleaning and personal care products made with parabens and fragrances/phthalates. Instead, try essential oil–based fragrances and perfumes.

8. Avoid sugary sodas or artificial sweeteners.

Substitute plain filtered water, club soda, mineral water, or kombucha.

9. Up your vegetable intake.

Spend 20 to 30 minutes once or twice a week baking or roasting vegetables in olive oil or coconut oil to add to your meals.

10. Incorporate foods into your diet that act as prebiotics.

These feed beneficial bacteria. Eat more garlic, leeks, onion, dandelion greens, Jerusalem artichoke, asparagus, yams, and sweet potatoes.

11. Take a multi-strain probiotic.

You can also integrate fermented vegetables (e.g. kimchi, sauerkraut) and bone broths into your meals. (If you've been diagnosed with SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), Candida (yeast), or have intolerances to FODMAPS or histamines, consult with your physician before incorporating probiotics or bone broths into your diet.)

12. Add in anti-inflammatory spices.

Frequently eat dishes with curry (or curcumin) and ginger, drink curry or ginger tea, or take a curcumin supplement. (Check with your doctor if you take blood-thinning or antihypertensive medication.)

13. Try a cod liver oil supplement.

14. Find a go-to practice that will effectively reduce stress and anxiety.

Try a meditation app, listen to an audiobook you connect to, or use a physical method like the Emotional Freedom Technique.

15. Get at least seven hours of sleep per night—but aim for eight.

Turn off your electronics at least 30 minutes before bedtime and get to sleep no later than 11 p.m.

Each of these changes is recommended to ensure your gut health is on point, hormones are in check, and that you have the proper nutrient intake to calm your immune system and reduce inflammation.

Related reads: