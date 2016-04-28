7 Ways To Reduce Chronic Inflammation That Have Nothing To Do With Diet

Kellyann Petrucci, ND, a leading naturopathic physician and nutritionist, is an inflammation expert. This week, we're sharing Dr. Petrucci's expertise in a series on fighting inflammation for optimal health. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Beat Inflammation: A 21-Day Plan For Glowing Skin, Long Term Weight Loss, and Vibrant Health.

There's a key culprit that scientists are now studying for its role in everything from obesity and diabetes to heart disease and depression: chronic inflammation. And if you’re serious about staying healthy, slim, and vibrant, it's important to take action to calm it.

Unlike acute inflammation, which is temporary and beneficial in protecting us from infection and injury, chronic inflammation occurs when your immune system’s switch gets stuck in the “on” position. As a result, it wages a continuous war on your own cells—a war that could pack pounds on you (especially around your waistline) and damage organs in your body.

As a nutritionist, I believe that the best way to prevent or heal chronic inflammation is to eat anti-inflammatory foods like bone broth and fermented foods and to avoid pro-inflammatory foods including sugar, artificial chemicals, and gluten. (I recommend cutting out all grains because they’re pro-inflammatory.)

But to truly win your battle against inflammation, you’ll need to change other aspects of your lifestyle as well. Here are seven powerful steps you can take: