Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex

Often when I bring up tantric sex to people, their initial reaction is "Sex for four hours? No way!" But, the goal of tantric sex is not necessarily to have marathon sex sessions (though that is 100 percent achievable and not a bad goal). It's more about having a stronger, deeper, and more intimate connection with your partner. That can translate into hourslong sex and mind-blowing orgasms, but don't start out with that mission in mind.

My nine-year practice as a tantric sex coach and educator was informed by nearly a decade spent studying the authentic roots of Shakti Tantra in the jungles of South India with a teacher who gave her initiation to share the teachings that are 5,000 years old.

I initially learned tantra for my own sexual healing after suffering sexual abuse as a child and a sexual assault in my 20s, which instilled a very disempowered mindset regarding my sexuality and femininity. Tantra principles not only help people have better sex but are also a powerful tool to release unhealthy emotions and trauma that block relationships.

Tantra was instrumental in my healing because in this practice sex is sacred. It is not taboo. It is not something to be ashamed of. It gave me permission to integrate myself as a sexual woman and own that energy as an empowered goddess. Just viewing sex as worship instead of something dirty was incredibly liberating for me.

In my classes and workshops, I use a method called KISS to explain the true mission of tantra: