A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas

In ayurvedic medicine, balance is everything—and it's achieved by harmonizing the three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha.

"The doshas are 'health types' used in ayurvedic medicine to specify how certain people should eat, sleep, exercise, and what their emotional strengths and weaknesses may be," explains Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member. The three doshas are represented in everybody but in different amounts. Some people may have a health type (or constitution) that is more dominant in pitta, while another may skew toward vata-kapha dominance. Think of each dosha like a two-way scale, and when the scale is out of balance, it can cause physical and emotional distress. The goal is to get all of your doshas back to the levels at which they naturally exist in your body.

Here's a brief introduction to the three doshas and the diet and lifestyle tweaks that can help balance them out. To determine your constitution, you can check out this questionnaire from the Ayurvedic Institute.