The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded
Over the years Kelsey Patel and her husband have developed a grounding tea ritual that they do daily, no matter what.
Your Healthy Grocery List Made Easy: Here's How To Stock Your Kitchen
Use this to plan your next trip to the supermarket.
What This Cookbook Author Is Sending Her Mom For Mother's Day
These Sweet Almond Cookies are sure to be a little quarantine pick-me-up.
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Sip on these seven teas for stomach relief.
An Herbalist Spills Her Favorite DIY Recipes For Every Room Of The House
Bring a little taste of the wild into your home.
What An Ayurveda Expert Drinks To Support Immunity & Gut Health
And they require only a few ingredients.
Sleep Is Crucial For Immunity: Here Are 3 Tips From A Neurologist
How to get a good night's sleep, even when you're stressed.
Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try
Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...
These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
Another reason to eat your fruits and vegetables.
Hibiscus As Skin Care? This Tea Is So Much More Than A Tasty Drink
Drink/glow up!
Can Hibiscus Tea Actually Cause Hallucinations? We Investigated
Known for its tart flavor and pretty pink hue, hibiscus tea is an impressive herbal remedy. But does it have a weird side effect?
I'm A Functional Medicine Doctor & Here Are The 10 Teas I Drink During Flu Season
Tea is always a good idea.
New Research Spills Just How Much Tea You Need To Drink To Live Longer
A study of over 100,000 people found this is how often we should be drinking tea.
The Cozy Childhood Memory That I'm Weaving Into My Own Daily Life
In her 30s, Alexandra Dawson's most simple family tradition lives on.
Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help
The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.
Ate Too Much And Feeling Full? These 4 Teas May Offer Some Relief
Nothing can spoil a great meal like feeling uncomfortably full, which is why we put together a list of teas sure to help ease digestion.
Love Coffee & Tea? New Study Finds Caffeine Is Probably In Your Blood
Researchers found that
What's The Perfect Tea Pairing For Your Self-Care Practice?
What's your go-to herbal tea?
Repurpose Your Leftover Tea To Make These Rooibos & Barley Fig Rolls
These fluffy fig rolls practically scream "fall baking."
The 5 Teas You Should Always Bring With You When You Travel
They can soothe digestion, eliminate stress, and help you sleep better!