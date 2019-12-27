182 Items Tagged

tea

Functional Food

The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded

Over the years Kelsey Patel and her husband have developed a grounding tea ritual that they do daily, no matter what.

#tea #reiki
Olessa Pindak
May 16
Functional Food
Recipes

What This Cookbook Author Is Sending Her Mom For Mother's Day

These Sweet Almond Cookies are sure to be a little quarantine pick-me-up.

#tea
Jasmine Hemsley
May 3
Functional Food
Home
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Beauty

Hair Toner: Can You Do It Naturally? 10 At-Home, DIY Tricks To Try

Here's what you should know about natural hair toner before you use it and some ingredients you never knew you could use—some that you might have...

#tea #hair #green tea
Alexa Erickson
March 24
Functional Food
Beauty
Functional Food

Can Hibiscus Tea Actually Cause Hallucinations? We Investigated

Known for its tart flavor and pretty pink hue, hibiscus tea is an impressive herbal remedy. But does it have a weird side effect?

#Herbs #tea #Blood Sugar
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 23
Integrative Health
Functional Food

New Research Spills Just How Much Tea You Need To Drink To Live Longer

A study of over 100,000 people found this is how often we should be drinking tea.

#news #tea #green tea #longevity
Sarah Regan
January 9
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

The Cozy Childhood Memory That I'm Weaving Into My Own Daily Life

In her 30s, Alexandra Dawson's most simple family tradition lives on.

#tea #partner #breakfast
Alexandra Dawson
January 9
Healthy Weight

Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help

The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.

#news #tea #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
December 27 2019
Functional Food

Ate Too Much And Feeling Full? These 4 Teas May Offer Some Relief

Nothing can spoil a great meal like feeling uncomfortably full, which is why we put together a list of teas sure to help ease digestion.

#tea #digestion #turmeric #holiday
Sarah Regan
November 28 2019
Wellness Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals
Recipes
Functional Food

The 5 Teas You Should Always Bring With You When You Travel

They can soothe digestion, eliminate stress, and help you sleep better!

#sleep #tea #anxiety #digestion #energy
Liz Moody
October 15 2019