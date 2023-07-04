This Super-Frothy Collagen Latte Looks Just Like Marshmallow Fluff
One of the biggest motivations to opt for cafe-bought lattes over homemade ones is their undeniable froth superiority.
Of course there are plenty of at-home frothers out there you could use, but they’re often super expensive and still don’t quite measure up to the real deal—which is why you need to know this hack.
How to make a frothy latte at home
Content creator and recipe developer Ella Henry (aka, Glow With Ella) recently shared her method for the ultimate frothy matcha latte on TikTok, and it’s so simple. Below, find the essential steps:
What you’ll need:
- 1 ½ to 2 cups milk of your choice
- Collagen powder
- A dash of vanilla extract
- A dash of maple syrup
- 1 serving matcha powder
- ⅓ to ½ cup of water
- A blender
How to:
- Gather your base: The foam Henry makes consists of almond milk and one scoop of collagen powder. Just make sure you do some research to find a trustworthy collagen powder, or opt for the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+, a formula that has a whopping 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, amongst other skin and gut-supporting ingredients.*
- Add natural sweetener: Henry adds a dash of both vanilla extract and maple syrup to the mix, but feel free to incorporate whatever natural sweetener you prefer, or opt for none at all.
- Blend & pour over ice: The secret here is to blend your ingredients together, which helps to create that super-foamy consistency Henry swears appears just like marshmallow whip. Once blended, pour that over ice.
- Mix up your matcha: Then, in the same blender, whip up your matcha and water. Pour that into the cup and stir to combine. It's important to note that matcha is traditionally made using a wooden matcha whisk, but this method creates extra froth and texture.
- For a cafe latte instead: If you’re not a matcha person, simply swap the matcha powder for an espresso shot or two.
Why add collagen?
The foamy consistency is reason enough for many people to add a scoop of collagen to their cup, but that’s not the only benefit.*
See, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1, promote the body's natural production of collagen2, and supports your skin's hydration levels.*
It gets better: One double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial even found that when a small group of women took a collagen supplement that was also formulated with hyaluronic acid (like mbg beauty & gut collagen+) and a few other actives, they experienced significantly smoother appearance of wrinkles.*
So frothiness aside, collagen is a worthy addition to your daily beverage for overall skin support.* Neat, no?
The takeaway
If you want to make a super-frothy matcha latte at home, try blending collagen powder with your milk of choice to create a foamy base. Then simply blend your matcha with water and mix. Want to dive deeper into the research-backed benefits of collagen? Here’s a helpful guide.*
