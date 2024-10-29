And let's not forget the data around the tea itself: Preliminary animal studies show matcha may have stress-reducing properties2 —although more research is needed to confirm similar effects in humans. It's no wonder Suzuki finds her tea time so restorative, and she even claims engaging with tea ceremonies online can offer the same (albeit, slightly diluted) effect. "All these people show these wonderful videos of tea being poured in a beautiful cup," she says. "I see a lot of that on my feed, which I find very relaxing."