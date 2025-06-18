When we use herbs to assist us through the occasional flare-up of digestive discomfort, we begin to shift into the mindset of balancing our bodies from the inside out rather than the outside-in approach of symptom suppression. Culinary herbs like the ones in this tea nourish the body, are very safe to drink, and tend to increase our wellness over time. In contrast, many of our culture's go-to medications simply quiet the body's attempt to signal a problem, depleting health over time and potentially causing side effects.